A key member of Congress says that Kamala Harris’s three-year tenure as the nation’s “border czar” for the Joe Biden administration will go down as “one of the most catastrophic failures in American history.”

When she was assigned by Biden to work on the “root” causes of the influx of illegal aliens after he literally trashed a long list of border security measures implemented by President Donald Trump to open the border up, the invasion exploded.

The Washington Stand said Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., delivered the “most catastrophic” verdict during an episode of Washington Watch.

“President Joe Biden turned responsibility for stemming the unprecedented flow of illegal immigrants into the United States over to Harris in a public event in March 2021, yet Republicans say she did little to nothing to honor that charge,” the report explained.

“Give us the homework. Show us your work. Show us what meetings you had, what research you did. What fact-finding missions did you engage in?” Burlison charged.

Harris and her advocates, as soon as she replaced Joe Biden on the Democrat ticket, tried to claim that she never was the border czar or held those responsibilities, defying the printed and video evidence of exactly that assignment.

Now the House Oversight and Accountability Committee has begun looking into her efforts to effectuate “the worst border crisis in American history.”

In a letter to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials, members of Congress demand all the documents and communications with Harris’s office about the southwest border or illegal immigration.

The report noted Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., separately has demanded Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas produce communications referring to Harris as “czar.”

The records, and they’re all bad, set by the Biden administration for illegal aliens breaking into the U.S. include 1,734,686 in 2021, 2,378,944 in 2022 and 2,475,669 in 2023.

The report noted, “Each entry has had massive consequences for U.S. citizens.”

The Oversight Committee, in fact, said, “The mass illegal migration under the Biden-Harris [a]dministration has contributed to murders, sexual assaults, and serious bodily injuries committed against numerous Americans at the hands of illegal aliens.”

Burlison said it was not just the open border that was the problem, but the Biden administration’s messaging to the world.

“When you create handouts and other benefits for people who are able to get into the United States, you’re only driving up the demand. I think that it’s pretty obvious the root cause,” he said.

Harris’s record opposing a secure border is long and deep.

The report said, “At a June 2018 campaign stop on the Mexican border at San Diego, Harris charged that President Trump’s border security policy constituted a ‘crime against humanity.’ In a November 2018 congressional hearing, she asked President Trump’s nominee to lead ICE, Ron Vitiello, ‘Do you see any parallels’ between ICE and a ‘domestic terrorist organization’ such as the Ku Klux Klan. … and ‘In 2018, ‘Meet the Press’ asked candidate Kamala Harris whether she agreed with her campaign supporters who held signs to ‘Abolish ICE,’ referring to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). When asked if she agreed, Harris replied. ‘We’ve got to critically reexamine ICE and its role. … We need to think about probably think about starting from scratch.”

The Oversight Committee said, “Vice President Harris’s root causes approach to solving the border crisis has been an abject failure as encounters at the southwest border remain high. As the administration would freely admit, most root causes (poverty, corruption, violence, etc.) in those countries were long-standing and endemic, which raises the question of why apprehensions have risen since, if simply addressing root causes was the answer.”

