(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A well-known conservative professor of sociology at the University of Virginia recently made a case for why people should work toward starting and maintaining strong marriages.

“Married Americans are markedly more likely to be financially secure and almost twice as likely to be very happy with their lives compared to their single peers in the U.S,” Professor W. Brad Wilcox said during the July 23 webinar.

According to his research, Wilcox said that marriage is a more conclusive factor for happiness than education, money, career, sex, or church attendance. He said his findings stand in stark contrast to the single life celebrated on social media and pop culture, which portrays single men and women as happier than married couples. “There is just no question in the data that that’s false,” Wilcox said.