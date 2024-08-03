A court in the United Kingdom has affirmed the legality of a ban on chemical puberty blockers for children.

The chemicals are given to children by doctors and/or parents who say they want to delay the bodily development of their children so they can determine whether they want to be male or female.

It’s a false argument, as being male or female is embedded in the human body down to the DNA level, and while bodies can be surgically “modified,” sex cannot be changed.

A report from the Christian Institute explained the UK High Court has affirmed a government ban on prescribing those chemicals for gender-confused children.

“Activist group TransActual UK, in partnership with the crowdfunding group Good Law Project, failed to overturn the Conservative Government’s emergency legislation, which protects under-18s from obtaining the drugs via private prescriptions from the UK or Europe,” the report explained.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting also has confirmed he’ll extend the ban, scheduled to expire in September.

“Mrs Justice Lang DBE dismissed the activists’ challenge on all grounds, concluding that it was reasonable for the government to act swiftly based on the highly respected Cass Review without consulting the public,” the report continued.

The Cass Review, recently made public, confirmed “very substantial risks and very narrow benefits associated with the use of puberty blockers.”

The transgender ideology has been running wild over the last few years, especially in the United States where Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been repeatedly advocating for the dangerous procedures.

Author JK Rowling, a critic of transgenderism, on social media said, “We seem, at last, to be moving back to treatment for vulnerable youth based on evidence-based medicine, as opposed to the unevidenced claims of ideological lobby groups.”

The BBC noted, “In March 2024, NHS England decided that puberty blockers would no longer be routine treatment for children with gender dysphoria. At that point, puberty blockers were only allowed to be used in NHS clinical trials.”

The government then tightened the rules on the chemicals, allowing an emergency ban to prevent them from being used on children.

Chay Brown, of TransActual, said, “We are seriously concerned about the safety and welfare of young trans people in the UK.”

