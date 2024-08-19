Word is the governor of Virginia, Glenn Younkin, and the state’s GOP Senate nominee, Hung Cao, removed more than 6,000 non-citizens from the state’s voter rolls in their plan codify the Commonwealth’s all-paper balloting system.

“We went to work to make sure that with data feeds from the DMV and for the Social Security Administration, if you are a non-citizen, you were removed from the voter rolls over the last two and a half years,” he said, according to the New York Post. “We got 6,000 of them.”

The Post story continued: “Speaking to a packed room on the second floor of the Michael Waltrip Brewing Co. in Bristol, Youngkin elaborated on his newly announced Executive Order 35, aimed at safeguarding elections in the state.”

“We’re going to make sure the voter rolls are clean,” Youngkin said, noting that tens of thousands of voters need to be purged ahead of November. “We found nearly 80,000 people who had died sadly, who were still in the voter rolls. Last year, 80,000, they came off,” he explained. “We also need to remind everyone, that we have to count our elections fairly as well; we have 100% paper ballots in the Commonwealth of Virginia. We have counting machines, not voting machines, and they are not hooked up to the internet.”

It wasn’t a big national story. It wasn’t even a big local story. It didn’t exist on Google, but you need not expect that.

Why aren’t all states doing this? Because Joe Biden and Kamala Harris planned this all along. It’s why they imported, illegally, some 20 million migrants since they stole the last election. Why did they do it? Insurance for the 2024 election.

Let me ask you a question: Why aren’t all Republican governors taking steps to do what Glenn Younkin has done? Do we want the illegal aliens from all over the world to be allowed in the country – and to vote? Do they want it to change the way we vote in the United States forever? It will happen if Donald Trump is not elected this fall. Count on it. This election will be the last meaningful vote we ever hold again.

Just think of how America has fundamentally changed over the last four years. It started with the so-called “insurrection” at the Capitol. It was a sham from beginning to end. It came with Americans losing the right to question their elections. Some 2,000 Americans have been imprisoned over the sham.

Then there was the ongoing war on President Trump, who represents an existential threat to the Deep State, started with a campaign of all-out lawfare. When that wasn’t successful, it moved to an assassination attempt on Trump. When that failed, Democrats finally switched candidates, dumping Biden at the last minute for Kamala Harris.

The Democratic Party is desperate. They control the compromised media, the billionaire class, and they are playing for all the marbles now.

That’s what is really at stake this election. If we fail to secure this race for Trump and J.D. Vance, America will never be the same again. And Virginia will not be able to help us.

