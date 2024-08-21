As the Democratic National Convention got underway, Planned Parenthood proudly announced a mobile unit providing vasectomies and medicated abortions for attendees. As absurd as this sounds, it is fitting for a party that has continually advocated for the destruction of human life and the cessation of the human race.

It’s not entirely unfair to call the Democratic Party a death cult. Their preferred policies are centered around ensuring the termination of their constituents’ bloodlines.

When given a choice, Democrats nearly always pick death. Abortion is the deliberate destruction of unborn human beings. Vasectomies and birth control pills are designed to impair the human body’s natural reproductive processes. The transgender movement not only irreversibly damages those who fall victim to it, but it also leaves them unable to reproduce. Leftist propaganda explicitly denounces children and families, claiming they’re too expensive and bad for the environment.

Canadian-style assisted suicide is surely not far behind.

Not all Democrats are childless cat ladies, but J.D. Vance’s observation is generally true.

Smarter Democrats know these policies lead to extinction, which is why they plan to import millions of immigrants and refugees from the Third World to fill the vacuum and keep Social Security checks flowing.

How should Republicans, conservatives and Americans who still believe in traditional values counter this dystopian messaging?

Everyone knows that Republicans are generally pro-life when it comes to the unborn, but the GOP must also support and enact policies that encourage the continuation of our species and our culture. If Democratic policies incentivize death and childlessness, Republican policies should encourage life.

J.D. Vance’s ideas to increase the child tax credit and reduce the cost of giving birth are a good start. Republicans should also consider reforming the tax code to make raising kids cheaper for married couples, especially when one parent stays at home with the children. Studies show what everyone knows in their hearts: Children who spend their formative years at home with their mothers and fathers do better later in life.

Republicans must also come out in favor of nationwide school choice programs. Rather than leaving children to languish in failing public schools that double as left-wing indoctrination centers, we could give families the means to move their children to private schools, microschools, homeschool co-ops, or other forms of education more suited to their needs. This would provide a major boost to millions of families while simultaneously neutering the leftist propaganda machine that aims to convert our children to its revolution.

Republicans should also not be afraid to reform no-fault divorce. Despite any possible good intentions, no-fault divorce has cheapened the institution of marriage, making it all too easy to break apart families. We know that children who grow up in a household with their mother and father do better on every metric, and policies should reflect that reality.

As the Democrats celebrate death at their convention this week, Republicans should start talking about how to make our nation into a culture of life once again. Our future depends on it.

