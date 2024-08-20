Joe Biden on Monday night at this year’s Democrat party convention delivered what is expected to be his farewell to the 2024 presidential race, his party’s support and much, much more, including a political career that has spanned decades.

But like myriad earlier speeches, he couldn’t get by without telling a falsehood, or two. Or more.

He criticized “political violence,” but didn’t address the lawfare his party has launched, with multiple court cases against President Donald Trump, including one about possession of classified documents – an offense Biden also committed but for which he faced no charges. But Trump was charged with a long list of counts.

Then he trotted out his story, which is false, about the race violence that happened in Charlottesville, Virginia.

He said, “Extremists coming out of the woods carrying torches. Their veins bulging from their necks. Carrying nasty swastikas. Chanting … antisemitic bile … white supremacists, neo-Nazis.”

He said those people saw President Donald Trump as an ally.

“President was asked what he thought…’There are very fine people on both sides.’ MY GOD…. That is what he said and what he meant.”

Trump didn’t of course, and even leftist fact-checkers have documented how Biden’s often-used story is a fabrication.

Biden many times has cited the violence from a confrontation between protesters objecting to sanitizing American history and the leftists who planned it and said, “In that darkest of moments, a stunned nation looked to Donald Trump. And do you remember what he said? ‘There were very fine people on both sides.'”

He’s already handed that lie off to Kamala Harris, stating, “We can’t allow hate to be given safe harbor on our shores. We can’t let the MAGA movement succeed at ripping away our freedoms and destroying our democracy. I know that Kamala and Tim can finish the job we started together.”

The fact is that Trump said:

But you also had people that were very fine people, on both sides. You had people in that group — excuse me, excuse me, I saw the same pictures as you did — you had people in that group that were there to protest the taking down of, to them, a very very important statue and the renaming of a park from Robert E. Lee to another name. George Washington was a slave owner. Was George Washington a slave owner? So will George Washington now lose his status, are we gonna take down — excuse me — are we gonna take down statues of George Washington? How about Thomas Jefferson? What do you think of Thomas Jefferson? You like him? Okay good. Are we gonna take down the statue? Cause he was a major slaveowner. Now are we gonna take down his statue? So you know what? It’s fine. You’re changing history, you’re changing culture, and you had people — and I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally. But you had many people in that group other than neo-Nazis and white nationalists, okay? And the press has treated them absolutely unfairly. Now, in the other group also, you had some fine people, but you also had troublemakers, and you see them come with the black outfits, and with the helmets, and the baseball bats, you got a lot of bad people in the other group too.

Even the leftists in the so-called “fact check” industry agreed.

It took them 7 years to admit it but better late than never pic.twitter.com/jTER45CcU0 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 23, 2024

Biden also had brought out his lie during the recent Republican National Convention.

For no apparent reason, he chose to repeat the Trump-is-like-Hitler.

LESTER HOLT: “You were in – in Delaware when this happened. What was your first reaction?”

JOE BIDEN: “My first reaction was, ‘My God. This is’ – look, there’s so much violence now and the way we talk about it. I mean, the whole notion that there is this – there’s – there’s no place at all for violence in politics in America. None. Zero. And – we’ve reached a point where it’s – it’s become too commonplace, not assassinations, but to talk about it.

“For example, you know, the January 6th – you know, the attack on the Capitol, the – I – I – Lester, I got in this race early on in 2020 – for the 2020 race. I wasn’t gonna run again because I’d lost my son. I didn’t – you know? And – until I watched what happened in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“Those folks coming out of the woods with torches, carrying swastikas, singing the same Nazi bile that was accompanied by this Ku Klux Klan and a young woman was killed. And – and it was a bystander. And – the president – then president was asked, ‘What do you think?’ He said, ‘The very fine people on both sides.’ Not fine people on both sides. No excuse. Zero.”

Biden also had his “Charlottesville lie” in his acceptance address when the Democrats officially made him their presidential nominee in 2020.

Commentator Larry Elder addressed the fact that Biden won’t let the lie die.

“In March, President Joe Biden, in Brussels, Belgium, repeated the lie. At a press conference, ostensibly about Ukraine, Biden told the world that Trump’s alleged racist response to Charlottesville inspired Biden to enter the 2020 presidential race: ‘I had no intention of running for president again, and – until I saw those folks coming out of the fields in Virginia carrying torches and carrying Nazi banners and literally singing the same vile rhyme that they used in Germany in the early ’20s or ’30s. …,'” Elder wrote.

Harris, herself even has used the lie.

During the 2020 campaign, WND reported, “Among numerous false statements by Kamala Harris in the vice presidential debate Wednesday was the oft-repeated and easily refuted ‘Charlottesville lie’ that Joe Biden says was the catalyst for his decision to run for president.”

Her false claim was that regarding a clash over a Robert E. Lee monument Trump called neo-Nazis and other white supremacists “fine people.”

Biden also issued a long list of claims about his accomplishments, with statements the truth of which remains questionable, such as the “500,000” electric vehicle charging stations.

The not-true statements started early in the evening, with the Harris campaign claiming Project 2025 was President Donald Trump’s. It’s not. He’s rejected any affiliation with it.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., claimed on Jan. 6, 2021, five people died in the protest-turned-riot at the Capitol. Not true. There were some officers who weeks later committed suicide.

He claimed Trump “tried to destroy millions of votes,” but that wasn’t true either. Trump, in fact, faced headwinds from Democrats because he wanted to find MORE votes.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, talked of the “two impeachments” of Trump. But both failed. “Listen, y’all, he’s only looking out for one person,” she claimed, and then waited for a response to her applause line, which came, eventually.

The Trump campaign was monitoring the lies, with the statement:

“Speakers lied about Kamala Harris’ record as San Francisco’s District Attorney. Murders skyrocketed under Kamala Harris. She protected illegal immigrant drug dealers and ‘gave lenient plea deals to murderers, domestic abusers as DA.’ Democrats repeatedly said that ‘we’re not going back.’ Back where? Back to low inflation and secure borders? Polling shows that a majority of Americans say they were better off under President Trump. Democrat after Democrat is lying about President Trump’s manufacturing record. President Trump presided over a manufacturing boom, delivered for American autoworkers and ended the disastrous NAFTA trade deal, replacing it with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. Kamala Harris opposed the USMCA and American autoworkers. The Associated Press noted in 2023 that since its enactment ‘vehicle and parts manufacturers have actually added nearly 90,000 jobs.'”

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear claimed Harris has moved beyond “division,” when the one single goal of the Biden-Harris administration has appeared to be division, dividing Americans into those who promote abortion and those who want to deprive women of “their rights.” Between those who are green ideologists and those who apparently want to destroy the world.

Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock boasted about his own election in Georgia and how his then-82-year-old mother picked her youngest son “to be a U.S. senator.”

Almost every speaker explained how Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sent to the White House in 2020.

Warnock talked about the COVID-19 vaccinations, which many times were mandatory, and now are known to have inflicted massive injuries.

He talked about the “Big Lie,” which Democrats say was Trump’s allegations about election irregularities. In fact, Mark Zuckerberg turned over $400 million to mostly leftist elections officials who often used the cash in hand to recruit voters from Democrat districts. Further, the FBI and CIA interfered on behalf of Biden in the election by claiming that the Biden family scandals found in a laptop abandoned by Hunter Biden were Russian disinformation, when they were in fact true.

Just this week, a House report confirmed that Joe Biden had been running an influence-peddling operation for years, collecting some $27 million for his family from foreign enemies.

Warnock also quoted numerous Bible verses, but did not address “Thou shalt not kill” regarding abortion. He claimed to want to “Give every child a chance.”

And he spent much time praising Joe Biden, who isn’t on the ballot.

Delaware Sen. Chris Coons asked, “Are there any Democrats in the room tonight?”

He praised Biden for faith, love of family, determination to restore the “soul” of the nation. Then he thanked Biden for “elevating” a leader like Harris.

Ashley Biden, Joe Biden’s daughter who wrote in a now-disclosed diary that she took childhood showers “probably inappropriate” with her father, talked about remembering the eve of her eighth birthday. Her dad returned from Washington. “Dad hugged me and said he had to get back to work.” Off he went “to D.C.”

She related her thoughts about her father.

And, she said she sees, “one of the most consequential leaders EVER in history.”

Jill Biden talked about Joe reading his children bedtime stories, and “all he’s accomplished in the name of something bigger than himself.”

After all, he received the Medal of Freedom “with humility.”

