(PJ MEDIA) – It seems inevitable that Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-Pa.) is going to be chosen as Kamala Harris’s running mate. Assuming this is correct, the goal of selecting Shapiro is to put Pennsylvania back in play for the Democratic ticket—if not completely out of play for Donald Trump. But, Shapiro’s Jewish heritage and pro-Israel positions are likely to cause a real problem with the far left. Shapiro is one of the only candidates that is outwardly auditioning to be Kamala’s running mate, and sadly, he’s already trying to memory-hole his support of Israel.

First is the way he’s distancing himself from his past position that peace “will never come” to the Middle East and that a two-state solution wasn’t likely to succeed.

Why would democrats want to scrub that Josh Shapiro, Kamala Harris’ VP choice, volunteered for a foreign country’s defense force? https://t.co/qhtgzwuoPS — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) August 3, 2024

Shapiro now insists he supports a two-state solution. “I was 20,” he said. “I have said for years, years before October 7, that I favor a two-state solution – Israelis and Palestinians living peacefully side-by-side, being able to determine their own futures and their own destiny.”