Kamala Harris rallies sometimes are held in gymnasiums and events centers where parts have been blocked off by curtains or dividers.

It makes the crowd, put into a smaller area, appear fuller, even larger.

They are not like the rallies held for President Donald Trump, which attract tens of thousands, many hundreds lining up hours before the event doors even open.

One recent Harris rally was estimated to have attracted only a few dozen people.

But one resident in the Atlanta area, after a Harris rally featuring a popular rap artist was packed, is offering a new explanation for the crowd:

Democrats were paying the homeless to attend.

The woman, on a TikTok video later posted on Rumble by NewsVariable, explained, “They get busloads and they go pick up the homeless people. They offer them food, drink and a little change to come to the rally so the rallies will look full.”

She said, “Fulton County has been doing this for years.”

She cited the recent event with a few dozen Harris fans, and said that was “quite embarrassing,” and is “not going to do down.”

