Having destroyed his presidency, Joe Biden now wants to destroy the U.S. Supreme Court. It is his legacy to a troubled nation. He says he is going to “save democracy.” A judiciary subservient to those in political power, however, is a very old-world idea. It served many kings and queens well, but it oppressed everyone else.

A Shakespearian reference comes from “Measure to Measure” as Angelo tells Isabella, “You seem’d of late to make the law a tyrant.”

Shakespeare arrived at that assessment of the law sometime between his birth in 1564 and his death in 1616, which means he got it right more than 400 years before Joe Biden got it wrong.

Court packing is a tragic result of decades of propaganda that brought the Democrat Party base to tolerate such a blatant exercise of power.

Each day presents a new demand from Democrats to crush all opposition to its politics and its ideas, exhibited recently with the arrest and incarceration of people who oppose Democrat politics. To do that and make it stick, Democrats need the Supreme Court.

The Democrat Party in America has become the primary force for adoption of a socialist order imposed upon the people. The party worldview is that government is always good, fair and the best hope of humanity, and that leaving life to the individual results in inequality and oppression of the downtrodden. If American voters turn over their lives to this party, the result will be the recreation of society as it was when the king bestowed wealth to his supporters, and the serfs were lucky to work the land and receive a small portion of the results of their toil from the Lord of the Manor. It is downright Medieval. Your assigned place in a socialist society provides no upward mobility.

Advocating the elimination of personal freedom in a country created to maximize personal freedom is a hard sell, but absolute power will not tolerate descent.

So, in America today, holding companies own the vast majority of the newspapers. Companies with the wealth equal to that of nations censor internet communications as well as internet research. People here and throughout the world tolerate their leadership talking about a new world order, the elimination of half the world’s 9 billion people and complete government control over the design, production and sale of goods used in their daily lives.

Unbridled government power is sold to the unsuspecting as a means to clear the air, purify the soil, bring health to society and people. No less than the destruction of earth is the fear factor used to motivate the unsuspecting.

The Democrat Party operates the executive branch by executive orders, orders to enforce the laws, but also to make new laws. Executive orders replace laws passed by the Congress. The Democrat Party, since the days of Franklin D. Roosevelt, has yearned for political control of the judicial system as a tool to advance subjugation of the masses. Joe Biden just resurrected the idea because once in a while the court deviates from the party line – and his party-picked replacement, Kamala Harris, loves the idea. The Golden Calf of Democrat theology is Roe v. Wade

Since Barack Obama, treaties are not called treaties and are not submitted to the people via the U.S. Senate for approval. They are commitments, or alliances, or trade deals. “I signed …” does not “make it so” in the Republic.

The government of the United States today would be unrecognizable to any voting age adult alive at the beginning of the 20th century.

One of America’s two great political parties has lost faith in the people and in America, and the other party seems to be stuck in neutral. Government becomes god, a dangerous substitute for the one true God. Reliance upon the redistribution of the fruits of other’s labor is certainly easier than working for a living. The evidence of this idea rests on the sidewalks of America as skid row expands across the landscape.

Socialism, it seems, is far more dangerous a disease than COVID-19. It destroys the human spirit and leaves its victim to waste away. And it permits leaders such as Barack Obama, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to beguile us with bad ideas.

Leave the United States Supreme Court as it is. Conservative court critics would note the court has failed most of the time in the last half-century, but it is not the constitutional design, but politics, that impinges upon justice.

