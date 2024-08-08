America’s abortion industry giant, Planned Parenthood, has taken hundreds of millions of dollars over the years from taxpayers for its campaign to destroy the unborn. Of late, it’s added to its revenue stream by soliciting those who believe they are transgender and providing “treatment.”

Now that agenda may be backfiring, as a 20-year-old woman has accused, in a lawsuit, the megacorporation of pushing her into a gender transition when she was 18, leaving her with lifelong damages.

A report in the Daily Mail noted Cristina Hineman has filed a lawsuit against the organization that is America’s largest single provider of abortion and contraception.

The case accuses of Planned Parenthood of giving her testosterone following an evaluation that included a 30-minute consultation with a nurse practitioner.

She charges that her permanent side effects now include hair on the back of her hands and face and constant discomfort.

The report explains Hineman also charges her sexual responses have been changed and a double mastectomy left her chest scarred and “alternately numb and raw.”

The report says Hineman went to a Planned Parenthood clinic in Hudson, New York, in November 2021 when she turned 18, seeking testosterone after her parents were skeptical about her claim to “gender dysphoria.”

“The teenager was reportedly instructed to fill out a consent form for ‘masculinizing hormone therapy.’ According to medical records, a nurse practitioner noted that Hineman had ‘consulted with a mental health provider.’ The nurse and Hineman then discussed ‘expected changes,’ such as growing a beard and body hair and a deepening voice. The two also reportedly discussed that ‘changes to fertility may be permanent or reversible,'” the report said.

But only a year into treatments, she discovered her gender was not the root of her issues, and regretted the process. In an interview with Free Press, she said, “I was brainwashed… A lot of people say that adults should be able to do whatever they want.”

The report noted that her issues included self-harm, depression, anxiety and autism.

She now considers herself a detransitioner, someone who has acknowledged their sex at birth.

“If you have mental illness that’s clouding your view, or you’re so misinformed about what gender dysphoria even means, then you cannot consent to such invasive treatments,” she explained.

Her action seeks unspecified damages from Planned Parenthood.

Other detransitioners already have announced their lawsuits against others in the transgender business, including individual doctors and Kaiser Permanente.

The Free Press report explained Planned Parenthood now is the nation’s leading provider of gender transition hormones.

Her legal fight charges Planned Parenthood with negligence and failure to obtain informed consent. Planned Parenthood is fighting the case.

The Free Press report added, “Her suit comes as the U.S. is increasingly alone in championing hormonal and surgical interventions to swiftly transition gender-distressed young people. A growing list of European countries, including Sweden, Finland, and the UK, are restricting these sometimes irreversible treatments for young people and favoring an approach that encourages therapy to address all the causes of a patient’s distress.”

And some two dozen Republican-led states have adopted limits on what kind of treatments can be inflicted on minors.

“Treatment without a competent evaluation shouldn’t be foisted on you whether you’re 15 or 30,” said Kevin Keller, a lawyer consulting on detransitioner cases.

“Vulnerability is the issue. If there’s no comprehensive screening in place before a medical intervention that’s going to have permanent effects,” that’s a breach of duty, he explains.

The report noted there already is a second lawsuit over the issue against Planned Parenthood, charging the infliction of “great pain and anguish.”

Hineman described, “There was no conversation about the actual process of what the hormones are going to do in your body; it’s just you take the shot and start becoming more male.”

