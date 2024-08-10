I may be biased. I’ve been a Trump supporter since the day he came down the escalator in June 2015. I wrote the commentary that day for Fox News, “Meet the Next President, Donald J. Trump.” Trump was at 1% support at the time.

But I’ve never in my lifetime seen anything as crazy, reckless, incompetent, radical, extreme or bizarre as the Democrats’ choice of vice president.

It just gets worse every day. And just when I think it can’t get any worse, it gets much worse.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

In the beginning, I thought Tim Walz was a terrible and bizarre VP pick, simply because he’s an out-and-out communist. If anyone in America actually heard what “Tampon Tim” believes in and the policies he’s supported and passed, they’d be repelled and repulsed.

I also thought it was a terrible and bizarre pick because he looks like he’s 80 years old. Politics is “show business.” Democrats picked a man who is three years younger than I but looks like my grandfather. Bizarre.

But then things spiraled from there.

During the COVID pandemic, “Tampon Tim” was a COVID tyrant. He locked Minnesotans in their homes and forbid them to go out. Worse, he created a “snitch hotline” so neighbors could report on neighbors. Did he want to put them in prison for a milk run?

“Tampon Tim” is Exhibit A for the madness, insanity, hysteria and worst of all, tyranny of the Left. He’s a communist, control freak tyrant who thinks he always knows best. But they never do.

Who knew “Tampon Tim” is also “COVID Tyrant Tim”?

But just when I thought it couldn’t get worse than that, we all found out his wife was celebrating when BLM rioters burned downtown Minneapolis down. She bragged that she kept her windows open because she loved the smell of BLM burning down her own town.

Who knew “Tampon Tim’s” wife is “Burning Woman”?

These people are not just communists. They are insane. They are guilt-ridden, self-hating, white liberal morons.

But it gets worse. Much worse.

This crazy, extreme, radical communist supports abortion until birth and transgender surgery on minors; wants to take children away from parents who don’t approve of Johnny becoming Jane; put tampons in men’s bathrooms (hence the nickname “Tampon Tim”); used taxpayer money to host drag queen shows open to children; and passed a law that seemingly made pedophiles into a protected class of people in Minnesota.

Who knew “Tampon Tim” is also “Drag Queen Tim”?

This guy is a sick, perverted, twisted weirdo. Who knows what he does in private? Knowing all this, would you leave your children with him?

So, who would vote to put him in charge of our country?

It gets worse. “Tampon Tim” loves open borders. He said publicly, if he could, he’d provide ladders to every illegal alien invader to climb over the wall.

Who knew “Tampon Tim” is also “Open Borders & Ladders Tim”?

But that does make him the perfect partner in crime for “Border Czar” Kamala Harris to carry out the final intentional destruction of America and replacement of every American worker and American voter.

He also believes in censorship. Everything and everyone who disagrees with his radical communist beliefs falls under the category of “misinformation.” This man is another Stalin, Mao or Hitler in the making. This is always where tyranny, mass murder and reeducation camps begin.

And we all know where it ends.

Which makes perfect sense, since this crazy communist has made 30 trips to China – and celebrates a country where critics of government policy are “disappeared” in the middle of the night.

He and his crazy wife “Burning Woman” honeymooned in China. Their wedding was planned for the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre. Does any of this seem normal to you?

Who knew “Tampon Tim” is also “China-owned Tim”?

A new scandal is about to explode on “Tampon Tim”: $250 million in state funding for Minnesota education has been stolen by a leftist organization. Why would Walz care? I’m sure he got his kickback in the form of campaign contributions.

And just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse, now we come to the absolute cream of the crop …

“Tampon Tim” lied about his military service. Bad lies. This is “stolen valor.” That’s a disgusting, disgraceful, low-down, low-life crime. It doesn’t get any lower than that. Tampon Tim could spend a stint in prison for that.

Who knew “Tampon Tim” is also “Stolen Valor Tim”?

He lied about his rank at retirement; lied about serving in battle (he retired when he faced going to battle); he lied about carrying weapons in a war zone; he lied about serving in Operation Enduring Freedom; he lied about serving in Afghanistan; he lied about being in Iraq. That’s a lot of lying.

No wonder he supports tampons in men’s bathrooms.

Now the grand finale: Tim is close as kissing cousins with the only congresswoman representing Hamas, Ilhan Omar. He changed the state flag of Minnesota to one that looks like the Somalia flag. And in Minneapolis, mosque loudspeakers broadcast the Muslim call to prayer all day – the only place in America that allows this.

But all of that pales next to the latest revelation …

“Tampon Tim” repeatedly hosted a Muslim cleric who celebrated the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attack on Israel, used his Facebook page to share Hamas press releases and promoted a pro-Hitler film. This cleric has on many occasions equated Muslim genocidal terrorism with Israel defending itself.

Who knew Tampon Tim is also “Jihad Tim”?

This is the most bizarre story in the history of modern-day U.S. politics. Either Democrats never vetted “Tampon Tim,” aka “Drag Queen Tim,” aka “Open Borders & Ladders Tim,” aka “COVID Tyrant Tim,” aka “Stolen Valor Tim,” aka “China-owned Tim,” aka “Jihad Tim” – and don’t forget his wife “Burning Woman” – or the Chinese Communist Party forced his selection as VP onto China-owned Kamala Harris, and the China-owned Democratic Party.

Or both.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!