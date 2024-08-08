Dear Dave,

I was talking to some friends the other day about wills and trusts. They seemed to have a variety of opinions, so can you straighten things out for me? I don’t have a will or a trust, and my financial situation is pretty simple. I just want to make sure I do the right thing.

William

Dear William,

This is a great question. I’m sure your friends are smart folks, but I’m glad you’re looking for more answers. I’m not a lawyer, so I’m just going to give you a few simple things to think about. Also, I’d strongly suggest you talk to an experienced will and trust lawyer, one with the heart of a teacher, who will give you all the facts and put your best interests first.

Basically, a will is a legal document that explains what you want to happen with your stuff when you die and puts it all in writing. There are many different types of wills, but for most people a simple will is all you need to establish a solid estate plan that protects your family if something happens to you.

Trusts tend to be geared toward people with more assets and unique or complex estate issues. They also come in lots of different forms like, living trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts and special needs trusts, just to name a few. In my mind, if you have less than $1 million in assets – and your financial world is pretty simple and straightforward – a will gets the job done just fine.

One of the most important differences between wills and trusts is the ability to name a guardian for your minor children. You can name a legal guardian in your will, but you can’t in a trust. So, even if you have a trust, you’ll still need a will to make sure your kids are taken care of after you die.

Another important distinction between the two is that a trust lets you skip probate court; a will doesn’t. Probate court cases can drag on forever. Plus, they can be expensive. If your estate gets mixed up in probate court because someone challenges the will, it could mean your family has to spend months in court while grieving. No one wants to go through that. While we’re on the subject of probate court, let’s talk about another sticky subject.

There’s a little bit of crazy in every family. You probably know who they are in your family, but if you don’t, it might be you. Seriously, though, we all know some families that seem to have more than their fair share of crazy and drama, and wills are best for families that struggle with these issues and tension between family members. Probate court can resolve those problems. On the other hand, families who can handle healthy conflict, and who trust each other, are better off with a trust, since they don’t need a probate court to babysit them.

And if you’re wondering if you can have both a trust and a will, the answer is yes. In fact, most people who have a trust have a will, too.

I hope this little bit helps!

Dave