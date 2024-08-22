(LIFESITE NEWS) – In ancient times, the pagan god Moloch required child sacrifices. These so called “gods” were actually demons, which begs the question: Has the worship of Moloch returned, this time in an operating room? Those who celebrate abortion, the destruction of the most vulnerable, are doing the bidding of the devil. You don’t have to convince Dr. Catherine Wheeler, who in the early 1990s occasionally committed abortions. But that all changed one day when God got her attention.

“I was about to begin an abortion procedure on a teenager, when the room darkened, and time seemed to slow down. There was an unmistakable presence of evil, and I was the only one who seemed to notice it. What scared me most was my awareness of pure evil in the operating room, related to the abortion I was performing,” explained Dr. Wheeler.

It was a pivotal moment in the doctor’s life, where God revealed the horror and destruction of abortion. This set in motion a new path for the doctor, who never committed another abortion. “I thought I was helping women. The life and value of the preborn were lost in the abortion conversation. I bought the feminist’s lie that women needed to have access to an abortion in order to pursue their dreams and be fulfilled,” continued Dr. Wheeler.