(SLAY NEWS) – Prominent doctors have been stripped of their medical certifications by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) after they questioned the safety and efficacy of Covid mRNA shots.

Drs. Pierre Kory and Paul Marik had their certifications revoked last week following a two-year investigation. Aside from raising concerns about Covid mRNA injections, the doctors had openly supported the use of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine as treatments for the virus. In addition to Kory and Marik, another doctor also said her certification was revoked without her knowledge.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

After their certifications were revoked, the corporate media used the ruling to attack the doctors, accusing them of spreading “misinformation.”