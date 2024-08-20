(FOX NEWS) — Former President Trump promoted images on Sunday, including some generated through artificial intelligence, showing apparent support from singer Taylor Swift and her fans, triggering a widespread media outcry.

Trump posted a collage of Swift-related images to his Truth Social account showing apparent support from the pop star and her diehard fans known as “Swifties.” One doctored image played off the classic Uncle Sam recruiting posters, showing Swift in red, white and blue with the caption, “Taylor Swift Wants You To Vote For Donald Trump.” Over the images, he wrote, “I accept!”

Other images included one of a satirical headline with accompanying fake pictures made by an X user, “Swifties turning to Trump after ISIS foiled Taylor Swift concert,” featuring AI-generated images of fans wearing “Swifties for Trump” t-shirts. Trump also posted what appeared to be a real photo of a young woman wearing a “Swifties for Trump” shirt.