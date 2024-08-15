Democrats have established a long record of objecting to election results they don’t like and challenging them. Multiple times in Congress they have been at the forefront of trying to reject the results of a presidential election.

But during 2020, when some members of the GOP had concerns about the local election procedures and processes, and wanted their questions answered before certifying the results, Democrats sued them.

In a court system impacted in a major way by leftists such as the district attorney-sponsoring George Soros, they mostly got cases highlighting election irregularities thrown out.

Now there’s a threat for court cases all over again if anyone suggests wrongdoing in the 2024 results.

The report at the Federalist warns leftist activist Marc Elias issued the threat online.

In 2020, Trump tried to overturn the election. My team and I beat him in court 60+ times. In 2022, Republicans in several counties refused to certify. We sued and won. Here is my message to the GOP: If you try to subvert the election in 2024, you will be sued and you will lose. — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) August 7, 2024

Elias, who played a critical role in the Democrat fabrications about President Donald Trump that generated the “Russia collusion” fantasy during the 2016 election, as he hired the “research” company that generated the lies against Trump found in the “Steele dossier,” threatened:

“In 2020, Trump tried to overturn the election. My team and I beat him in court 60+ times. In 2022, Republicans in several counties refused to certify. We sued and won. Here is my message to the GOP: If you try to subvert the election in 2024, you will be sued and you will lose.”

Actually, most of the challenges from the 2020 vote were dismissed on procedural and technical decisions by leftist judges.

Elias’ threat, however, seemed to encompass virtually all concerns, including those that have been documented in the past as valid, regarding vote gathering, ballot stuffing and more.

Further, it was leftists that orchestrated two of the major undue influences on the 2020 vote: Mark Zuckerberg’s decision to turn over $400 million plus to local elections officials who often used the new cash to recruit voters in Democrat districts, and the decision by leftists in the FBI to try to protect Joe Biden by declaring that family scandals detailed in a laptop abandoned by Hunter Biden were “Russian disinformation,” when investigators knew at the time they issued the warning that the scandals were real.

The report detailed what has developed lately regarding challenges to vote totals, procedures and suspected fraud:

In Georgia, the report said, the election board affirmed that county election board members are entitled to a “reasonable inquiry” into election discrepancies before they certify the results of an election.

That followed threats from the Democrat Party of Georgia against Fulton County board member Julie Adams when she did not certify primary results based on her inability to access reasonable information, such as the qualified voter list, the voter check-in list and other details.

Democrats then threatened the bring criminal charges against the entire board.

In Nevada, a leftist secretary of state and attorney general “want to use the state’s Supreme Court to force election officials to certify the election results,” the report said.

Three county commissioners had voted not to certify two recount primary races, because of suspicious behaviors identified during a public hearing.

Then Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar and Attorney General Aaron D. Ford filed a petition with the state Supreme Court “to force the county to certify the results, arguing Nevada Administrative Code requires” that, the report said.

And in Arizona, Cochise County supervisors Terry Thomas Crosby and Peggy Judd each was charged with felonies in 2023 after they waited to certify 2022 results.

The report pointed out that was happening at the same time “election administration in Arizona’s most populous county, Maricopa, was marred by allegations surrounding the administration of the 2022 midterms.”

A commenter responding to Elias’ threat pointed out, “In 2020, ballot harvesting of colleges, nursing homes, and mental institutions is what won the election for the democrats. That’s all they know is dishonesty while proclaiming moral virtue. They all shout ‘DEMOCRACY’ while applauding a candidate that didn’t garner ONE SINGLE” vote.

Another pointed out threats that already have been made by Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat, that he will use Congress to prevent Donald Trump from being inaugurated as president should he win, in a move that could subvert the will of voters.

