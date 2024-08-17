(NEW YORK POST) – Businesses in downtown Chicago have started boarding up their doors and windows ahead of next week’s Democratic National Convention, when thousands of anti-Israeli protesters are expected to descend on the Windy City. The century-old Garland Building on Wabash and Washington Streets was covered in sheets of plywood and 2-by-4s on Friday, along with numerous other businesses along the Loop, the city’s main business district, NBC Chicago reported.

Scott Schapiro, who owns the Syd Jerome menswear shop on Clark Street, said he wasn’t taking any chances during this convention – where thousands of protesters are expected – since his store has been looted by vandals four separate times in the past.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

“You get that phone call in the middle of the night and your heart jumps out of your chest,” he told the outlet. “We want to sleep a little more soundly at night, and this gives us a little security, and we hope that there isn’t any incident obviously, but in the event there is, we want to have maximum protection.”