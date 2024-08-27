(Note: Thank you for supporting businesses like the one presenting a sponsored message below and working with them through the links below which benefits WND. We appreciate your support!)



Dr. Peter McCullough, Chief Scientific Officer for The Wellness Company, is sounding the alarm on the election year pandemic playbook:

A presidential election is looming and – surprise, surprise – COVID-19 is back in the news! The Omicron variants, KP.3 and KP.3.1.1 (much more intimidating than FLiRT) are suddenly dominating the conversation, with the CDC warning of ‘very high’ COVID-19 levels in over 30 states. To paraphrase Yogi Berra, it feels like déjà vu all over again. The CDC warnings aren’t just about the virus, they’re also setting the stage for potential government actions. We could be looking at new rounds of restrictions, mask mandates, or even lockdowns, all in the name of public health. The question is: Are these measures necessary, or are they conveniently time to influence the public’s mood and the election?

The media is eating up the news that COVID rates are on the rise – happily playing the role of propagandists for the biopharmaceutical complex. According to a recent PBS report:

As summer winds down, much of the U.S. is experiencing another COVID surge. It’s the biggest wave we have seen in at least two years, and hundreds of people are still being killed every single week by this virus. According to the CDC’s analysis of hospitalizations, 25 states in the U.S. have or likely have rising numbers of COVID infections. And the spread is nationwide, in the West, the south, the Midwest, and the Northeast.

Not surprisingly these predictions of doom come with repeated recommendations to get more mRNA COVID-19 vaccines:

The Food and Drug Administration approved new mRNA coronavirus vaccines Thursday, clearing the way for shots manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna to start hitting pharmacy shelves and doctor’s offices within a week. Health officials encourage annual vaccination against the coronavirus, similar to yearly flu shots. Everyone 6 months and older should receive a new vaccine, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends.

Be Prepared – Not Scared

We have seen this before – but this time things can be different.

We no longer have to trust the corrupt biopharmaceutical complex and their partners in crime – big government and the legacy media.

Now, there is no reason to live in fear.

As Dr. McCullough says:

Remember that panic isn’t the answer – preparation is. That’s where the Contagion Emergency Kit comes in. This kit includes medications like ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, and azithromycin, which were hard to find during the last pandemic surge. With these tools at your disposal, you won’t have to rely on the government’s next move or scramble for supplies if things go south.

The Wellness Company’s Contagion Emergency Kit, designed by Dr. McCullough and his colleagues, contains five critical life-saving prescription medications – including generic Tamiflu™, IVERMECTIN, and HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE– that every American should have on hand:

Oseltamivir 75 mg (generic Tamiflu™) – 10 tablets

Hydroxychloroquine 200 mg -20 tablets

Ivermectin 12mg – 25 tablets

Azithromycin (generic Z-Pak) 250 mg – 12 tablets

Budesonide 0.5 mg/2 mL – 5 vials (plus nebulizer included)

1 Medication Guidebook written by the Chief Medical Board for safe use.

You already have Tylenol and Nyquil – why not medications that could actually save your life?

The Wellness Company’s Contagion Emergency Kits are the gold standard when it comes to medical preparedness.

This kit is prescription-only – you can’t find it in any store. Simply fill out a short questionnaire after purchase and a trusted Wellness Company doctor will confirm your suitability and issue your prescription Contagion Kit.

So far, Americans have bought over 50,000 Wellness Company kits.

Is it time to take this step and keep you and your family safe?

People are saying:

This is the perfect emergency kit at the perfect price. Every home should have this for peace of mind. – Rebecca B. This is absolutely great! I encourage everyone to buy one of these for emergencies!! – Melody H. Peace of mind. It is an amazing peace of mind to have this kit in case of emergencies and shortages. The Wellness Company did an excellent job of getting this to me in a timely manner and I and thankful to have it. – Phyllis T.

Note: The information provided on this website is intended for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice or used as a substitute for professional healthcare guidance. It is your responsibility to comply with all applicable laws, regulations, and guidelines regarding the purchase, possession, and use of prescription medications.