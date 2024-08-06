The most important criterion for a vice president is the capability to serve competently as the president, should that become necessary. Some say that is the only necessary test, as a vice president’s job is mostly to stand around in case there is a vacancy at the top.

Tim Walz, Harris’s surprise pick for VP, flunks that test badly. His career was as a high school geography teacher and assistant football coach. Perhaps Walz was chosen as impeachment insurance for Kamala Harris, because as bad as Kamala would be, no one would want the clueless Walz running our country. This ticket of Harris and Walz reminds of the hit comedy, “Dumb and Dumber.”

We have been witnessing the calamities that occur when we have a president who is not mentally up to the many difficult challenges of that job. Maintaining peace through strength as president, or presiding over the Senate as a vice president must do, are not as straightforward as being an assistant football coach of teenagers, which is Walz’s career highlight after graduating with a degree in social science education from Chadron State College.

Walz’s alma mater Chadron State College ranks only #132 out of 167 regional universities in the Midwest, according to the annual U.S. News & World Report rankings. Democrats are delusional if they think voters in the key swing states of Michigan and Wisconsin feel any connection with this underachiever from Minnesota, as Midwestern states are rivals of each other.

Harris thumbed her nose at Pennsylvania and Arizona by passing over their contenders for this selection. The grip held by the transgender and LGBTQ faction on the Democrat Party partly explains this choice, which was contrary to what experts were predicting.

As the Minnesota governor, Walz allowed and welcomed transgender surgeries on children, which harm them for life, and is supportive of unlimited abortion on demand. He has a 100% rating by Planned Parenthood, and he lacks any strong religious affiliation that might get in the way of the far-left agenda on social issues.

Meanwhile, Walz banned therapies that might reduce same-sex attractions, while allowing therapies that promote LGBTQ+ conduct. Infringing on the First Amendment, Walz signed a law threatening license revocation of any physician or therapist who refers to LGBTQ+ tendencies as a “mental disease, disorder or illness,” or offers to rectify gender confusion.

Walz satisfied Dems’ litmus test of being an outspoken advocate of more U.S. military aid to Ukraine in its never-ending, NATO-induced war with Russia. The first shipment of F-16 fighters has just arrived in Ukraine, which enables it to bomb deep into Russia and thereby entangle us further in that war.

By pandering to the teachers’ union to which he once belonged, Walz first became a congressman with an undistinguished record, and then the Minnesota governor in 2019. Democrats apparently hope to appeal to rural, high school-educated voters in the Midwest with this choice.

But those rural voters lacking a college degree who overwhelmingly support Trump are not going to prefer an underachieving alternative. Walz did not, and was possibly unable to, fully satisfy the coursework curriculum required for his rank by the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy while he was in the National Guard.

In 1995, Walz was arrested for driving 96 miles per hour while drunk, more than 40 miles per hour over the speed limit. He said that after he was stopped he could not understand what the police officer was telling him.

The Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul have among the highest commercial vacancy rates among American cities, because many businesses have moved out due to Walz’s pandering to the Left. Walz sided with Black Lives Matter, refusing to send in the National Guard for three days while Minneapolis burned, and he has hindered the ability of the police to protect retail stores and law-abiding citizens.

In picking Walz, Harris passed over the battleground state of Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who might have helped her win some votes there. Walz is not equipped to become president, in sharp contrast with Trump’s accomplished VP, JD Vance.

The never-Trumper neocons are among the biggest losers in this selection of Walz, who is not even from a swing state that he might help Democrats carry. The warmongers lobbied hard for Shapiro, who would at least have some credibility on the world stage while Walz does not.

But a nothing-ticket is exactly what the globalist power-brokers want: Candidates they can completely control. Walz is plainly a puppet for the elite, as is Harris, so this is their dream ticket.

