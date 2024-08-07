Elon Musk has posted on social media a simple statement regarding his opinion about Kamala Harris.

And the leftists are melting down.

His statement wasn’t complicated: “Kamala is quite literally a communist. She wants not merely equal opportunity, but equal outcomes.”

Kamala is quite literally a communist. She wants not merely equal opportunity, but equal outcomes. https://t.co/XIS8HSbLbC — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2024

Musk then cites the social media page of a group called AsTheWorldBurnz, which has documented the Harris agenda.

It includes: abolishing ICE. decriminalizing illegal crossings, defunding the police, mandatory gun buy backs (confiscations), nationalizing energy, banning fracking, banning off shore drilling, abolishing the filibuster.

Of course, in recent days as Harris tries to create an image as a legitimate presidential candidate, she’s been reversing course on some of her longheld positions. But the Twitter posting included the receipts for Harris’s extremism.

13. Abolishing prisons – (apparently she’s okay with the taxpayer supporting federal prisons) pic.twitter.com/wJiBSEm3oA — (•_•) (@AsTheWorldBurnz) August 2, 2024

15. Ending mandatory minimum sentencing (except for when she was a prosecutor and used it readily to lock people up for marijuana use and other non violent crime)https://t.co/3Swbg8FO75 pic.twitter.com/1wzwi3KxBg — (•_•) (@AsTheWorldBurnz) August 2, 2024

17. Child gender reassignment surgery and hormone replacement therapy https://t.co/tns2f81aTz pic.twitter.com/rkRkHMcEc8 — (•_•) (@AsTheWorldBurnz) August 2, 2024

19. Kamala Harris has repeatedly refused to answer whether or not she supports packing the Supreme Court. We all know that she will.https://t.co/1EChm5GZHE — (•_•) (@AsTheWorldBurnz) August 2, 2024

The posting list also cites Harris for her demands for an EV mandate, climate equity, banning gas stoves, bailing out criminals, and worse.

Her agenda, it explains, is a repackaged version of Karl Marx, who demanded, “From each according to his ability, to each according to his need,” the mantra for communism.

She also knew about, and hid, Joe Biden’s cognitive decline, and she cannot keep staff members because of her documented abuse.

At Twitchy were some of the meltdown comments, including complaints about an opinion from “this dude who’s made hundreds of billions of dollars,” “No one in America is communist. Even Barney is capitalist…,” “Elon Musk is a far right racist bigot…” and “Elon is currently taking over Western politics…”

