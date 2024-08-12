Officials for President Donald Trump’s 2024 election campaign are telling officials of the European Union to mind their own business and quit interfering in America’s presidential vote this year.

The comments came after an EU operative issued what amounts to a threat to Elon Musk’s X platform on which Trump was scheduled for an interview with Musk on Monday evening.

“The European Union should mind their own business instead of trying to meddle in the U.S. presidential election,” Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung wrote on X. “Only in Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ America can an un-Democratic foreign organization feel emboldened enough to tell this country what to do.

“They know that a President Trump victory means America will no longer be ripped off because he will smartly utilize tariffs and renegotiated trade deals that puts America First.”

He continued, “Let us be very clear: the European Union is an enemy of free speech and has no authority of any kind to dictate how we campaign.”

The Washington Examiner reported the reaction came after a bureaucrat named Thierry Breton wrote a letter to Musk warning, or threatening, him.

Breton wants only what he considers approved messaging to be allowed on X.

The Examiner explained, “Breton reminded Musk he has an obligation to comply with standards set by the Digital Services Act, which addresses the regulation of illegal content and disinformation across social media and other online platforms.”

Breton said if X fails to regulate what he calls disinformation, which could be nothing more than an opinion he doesn’t hold, it could “generate detrimental effects on civic discourse and public security.”

“This is important against the background of recent examples of public unrest brought about by the amplification of content that promotes hatred, disorder, incitement to violence, or certain instances of disinformation,” he said.

The United Kingdom has been rocked by violence in recent days because of the lethal stabbings of three girls by a 17-year-old that sparked widespread immigration protests.

The police in the U.K. have become so concerned about online statements with which they disagree they’ve threatened to try to arrest and charge even people from other nations.

With great audience comes greater responsibility #DSA As there is a risk of amplification of potentially harmful content in in connection with events with major audience around the world, I sent this letter to @elonmusk ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/P1IgxdPLzn — Thierry Breton (@ThierryBreton) August 12, 2024





Musk responded with a meme that essentially told the EU he was not concerned about being compliant with its politically and socially correct agenda.

