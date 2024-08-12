(RADIO INK) — After more than a half-century of serving New York City with all-News programming and information, 880 WCBS-AM will be leaving the format as Audacy hands the heritage station to Craig Karmazin’s Good Karma Brands under a Local Marketing Agreement.

Audacy New York Market President Chris Oliviero said, “New York has always been proudly unique in supporting two all-news radio brands, but the news business has gone through significant changes. The headwinds facing local journalism nationwide made it essential to strategically reimagine how we deliver the news for the most impact.”

Effective August 26, Good Karma will take over the programming responsibilities, transitioning the station to ESPN New York and moving away from the current WCBS all-news format. While Audacy will maintain ownership of the frequency, it is seeking FCC approval to leave the historic call letters and rebrand the station as WHSQ-AM.