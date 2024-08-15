(NEW YORK POST) – The founder of the popular chocolate chip cookie brand Famous Amos cookies died Tuesday at age 88. Wallace “Wally” Amos died at his home in Honolulu due to complications from dementia, his children told the New York Times.

Amos turned his hobby of baking bite-sized cookies while working as a talent agent for the stars into the hugely successful brand in 1975 when he opened up his Famous Amos cookie shop on Sunset Boulevard with a $25,000 loan from the likes of Marvin Gaye and other Hollywood pals.

The lifelong entrepreneur, who no longer owned the well-known brand, learned the recipe for his baked goods from his aunt in Harlem. He moved from Tallahassee, Florida, to New York City to live with her when he was 12 years old following his parents’ divorce, according to History.