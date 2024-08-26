Famous, nearly 100-year-old roller coaster shut down after malfunction

By Greg Wehner, Fox News

The Cyclone roller coaster at Coney Island (X)
The Cyclone roller coaster at Coney Island

(FOX NEWS) — A near-century-old iconic Coney Island roller coaster in New York City was shut down indefinitely after malfunctioning during a ride on Thursday.

Operators shut down the Cyclone, Luna Park’s 97-year-old wooden roller coaster, as it was climbing up to its famed drop because of a damaged chain sprocket in the motor room, according to the Associated Press.

After stopping the ride, several people were removed from the roller coaster without injury, New York City’s Department of Buildings said.

Diversions

Leave a Comment