(FOX NEWS) — A near-century-old iconic Coney Island roller coaster in New York City was shut down indefinitely after malfunctioning during a ride on Thursday.

Operators shut down the Cyclone, Luna Park’s 97-year-old wooden roller coaster, as it was climbing up to its famed drop because of a damaged chain sprocket in the motor room, according to the Associated Press.

CYCLONE STUCK: The Cyclone on Coney Island was stuck, and riders had to be removed from the rollercoaster this evening. https://t.co/ybxDChbZOm pic.twitter.com/fPe5sMv2P6 — News12BK (@News12BK) August 23, 2024

After stopping the ride, several people were removed from the roller coaster without injury, New York City’s Department of Buildings said.