Jack Smith is the hand-picked “special counsel” the Democrats appointed to carry a large part of their lawfare war against President Donald Trump, and he’s brought a number of cases that so far have been stalled because of his decision to ignore, while creating the charges, the fact confirmed by the Supreme Court that presidents have much immunity for their acts in office.

But if one is to accept his interpretation of the federal law, it is the Democrats now who have committed a federal crime – by precipitously and arbitrarily pushing Joe Biden out of the 2024 presidential race. In fact, he already had earned the commitments of enough delegates for their convention, going on this week, to take the nomination.

Then he appeared in a debate with Trump, performed horribly, and the party elites decided he couldn’t win so they pushed him out and installed their chosen, Kamala Harris.

It’s that action that investigative reporter and columnist Julie Kelly now explains is a violation, according to Smith himself.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

“If we apply Special Counsel Jack Smith’s interpretation of the ‘conspiracy against rights’ statute included in the DOJ’s J6 indictment of Donald Trump, Biden and the Democrats have committed a crime,” she explained.

She describes what’s known about the Democrats’ scheme against their own president: that ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned him, because of his apparent inability to defeat President Trump, that it could be the “easy way or the hard way.”

That would mean Biden could voluntarily leave the race or be forced out through public challenges to his mental capacities.

“It is important to recall that Biden was forced out of the race not by Trump but by top Democratic Party officials including Pelosi, Barack Obama, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. And aside from the unseemliness of it all, what happened to Biden could constitute a federal crime—at least according to Special Counsel Jack Smith,” Kelly explained.

That is because one of Smith’s charges against Trump is his own interpretation of 18 U.S. Code § 241, conspiracy against rights, which states, “If two or more persons conspire to injure, oppress, threaten, or intimidate any person in any State, Territory, Commonwealth, Possession, or District in the free exercise or enjoyment of any right or privilege secured to him by the Constitution or laws of the United States; they shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years.”

Smith uses that to argue “Trump’s claims about voting fraud in the 2020 election and plans to delay the certification proceedings on January 6 denied the rights of the (haha) 81 million Americans who voted for Bidem.” Kelly explained.

He charges that Trump conspired to “injure, oppress, threaten, and intimidate one or more persons in the free exercise and enjoyment of a right and privilege secured to them by the Constitution and laws of the United States—that is, the right to vote, and to have one’s vote counted.”

The analysis notes that Smith’s logic then could apply such a charge to congressional Democrats, the corporate news media, and White House officials including Biden himself for “violating the rights of 14 million voters who selected Biden during the Democratic primary.”

“By every measure, those parties collectively ‘disenfranchised’ voters by first freezing out potential Democratic primary opponents last spring and officially clinching the nomination in March only to later succeed in strong-arming Biden out of the race when it was clear he would not win,” she explained.

She said the “criminal conspiracy” was launched after Biden’s “disastrous debate” in June.

The New York Times already documented that the “short-tempered” Biden was “fuming” over those in his own party who began then to push him aside.

He didn’t leave voluntarily, she wrote, “He got the hook.”

“What happened was a number of my Democratic colleagues in the House and Senate thought that I was gonna hurt them in the races,” Kelly reported Biden told “CBS News sycophant Robert Costa.” “And I was concerned if I stayed in the race, that would be the topic.”

“Rather than risk a loss at the polls in November, Pelosi took the losing matter of Joe Biden’s candidacy into her own talons – and subsequently out of the hands of 14 million Americans,” Kelly confirmed.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!