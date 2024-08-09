A federal judge has ordered a pro se lawsuit filed by an injured J6 prisoner to be served on Attorney General Merrick Garland and others, a move the plaintiff suggests is the first time such a case has reached the stage of being an active case on the federal court docket.

A report at the Gateway Pundit said U.S. District Court Judge Rachel P. Kovner, “presiding over J6 hostage Ryan Samsel’s pro se case for emergency medical treatment,” told the U.S. Marshals Service to serve the defendants with the complaint Samsel filed in federal court.

Samsel sued Garland, the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Metropolitan Detention Center, and the Washington Treatment Correctional Facility in separate cases.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

Samsel now is being held in New York, and filed Writ of Habeas Corpus and Writ of Mandamus petitions on his own behalf.

His fight to stay alive, his health issues and the federal government’s responses to his medical requirements earlier were profiled on WND.

Samsel also has filed his own motions demanding the federal court issue an order to prevent U.S. Marshals from interfering with his medical care.

He’s seeking an order for a doctor’s exam and then treatment.

Kovner has yet to rule on Samsel’s request for a restraining order, but said the defendants must be served with the legal action.

His physical condition involves blood clots that threaten him.

A legal expert told the Gateway Pundit, “Ryan Samsel has been beaten up, he is brain injured. And his prior attorney doesn’t really want to be named because she faced retaliation with election fraud litigation. She did not even put her name on any of Samsel’s filings, she just worked behind the scenes investigating, and she got sanctioned — and it was not her lawsuit, and her name was not on it. The judges are just so vindictive.”

One of the allegations is that Samsel is being abused because he declines to make statements against President Donald Trump.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!