For thousands of years, millions of Christians have been intrigued by mysterious Scriptures discussing the beast, the number of the beast, and mark of the beast.

But what do these cryptic terms really mean?

Now, clear answers are finally breaking through thick clouds of speculation and misunderstanding, as a popular Bible television show probed the matter in depth.

“Shabbat Night Live” recently featured an interview with Joe Kovacs, author of the new bestseller, “Reaching God Speed: Unlocking the Secret Broadcast Revealing the Mystery of Everything.” to shed the light of truth on what Scripture means by the beast and everything associated with it.

Host Scott Laird, filling in for Michael Rood, said when most people think of the beast, “We think of automatically the devil. Evil. Everything bad. The beast. What is the beast? There’s all kinds of mystery behind the beast. Nobody can seem to figure out, everyone has conjecture about what the beast is.

“Just like everything in God speed, you see this as a very child-like way, simple way of looking at something and I think we can find it very refreshing.”

Kovacs said at the outset, “A lot of people tense up in anxiety when they hear the term ‘beast.’ There’s no reason to fear.

“First of all, we shouldn’t fear anything as believers in Jesus. The Bible tells us, 1 John 4:18: There is no fear in love. Instead perfect loves drives out fear, or casts out fear, depending on your translation.”

The author then let the Bible interpret itself when it comes to the term beast, providing a brief list of some key verses that reveal the answers.

“Here’s some famous Bible verses: some quite obscure:

“Nevertheless MAN, though in honor, does not remain; He is like the BEASTS that perish” (Psalm 49:12 NKJV).

“You have made MANKIND like the FISH of the sea” (Habakkuk 1:14 CSB).

“You are My FLOCK, the flock of My pasture; you are MEN” (Ezekiel 34:31 NKJV).

“Feed my LAMBS” (John 21:15 KJV).

“I send YOU forth as LAMBS among WOLVES” (Luke 10:3 KJV).

“Do not fear, YOU WORM Jacob, YOU MEN of Israel” (Isaiah 41:14 CSB).

“For the law of Moses says, ‘You must not muzzle an OX to keep it from eating as it treads out the grain.’ Was God thinking only about OXEN when he said this? Wasn’t he actually speaking to US? Yes, it was written for US” (1 Corinthians 9:9–10 NLT).

“A MAN who is in honor, yet does not understand, Is like the BEASTS that perish” (Psalm 49:20 NKJV).

“Are you picking up on a theme here?” asked Kovacs, “The beasts are [in metaphoric fashion] mankind. It says it outright, a man is like the beasts, and we’re like the fish and we’re [a] flock and lambs.

“Samson’s wife is called a COW, a HEIFER. Because human beings, even though we’re in the image of God and look like God and have eyes and hands and all that, we’re in the form of a beast, in the body of a beast. We have flesh and blood, just like the beast. It’s especially referring to mankind in rebellion against God. If we’re in in rebellion against God, we’re gonna stay in the flesh, in this burning place, in this Sodom and Egypt that we’re in.

“So WE are the beast. It’s that simple. It’s just not in the Bible, it’s in regular conversation. People are called beasts all the time,” he noted, such as when parents call their children ‘kids,’ which are young beasts. “Our sports teams are called Lions and Tigers and Bears.”

Laird then asked: “This even refers to, when we’re talking about Revelation, and the beast that we think is Satan or some creature or maybe one particular person is actually all of us? We’re the beast?”

Kovacs explained: “If anyone [is] in rebellion against God, whether it’s a government, which is made up of mankind, or an individual person, that is the beast. We can see more proof when we talk abut the NUMBER of the beast, which is found in Revelation 13:18.

“Wisdom is needed here. Let the one with understanding solve the meaning of the number of the BEAST, for it is the number of a MAN. His number is 666” (Revelation 13:18 NLT).

“Well, right at the start of this verse,” the author said, “it tells us that wisdom is needed here. It’s telling us to make the jump to God speed, to the Spirit level, the parable level, the metaphor level, however you wish to say it. We have to connect the dots from the rest of there Bible and it tells us outright THE NUMBER OF THE BEAST IS THE NUMBER OF MAN, the number of ANY PERSON, the number of MANKIND in general. So it’s not hard, especially when you see all the other examples that I mentioned moments ago about humankind resembling beasts or being called outright beasts.

Kovacs, best known for his “Shocked by the Bible” series, then moved on to explain the meaning of the triple six number.

“Why is the number 666? That’s a fascinating question,” he said. “Well, what day of the week was mankind made on?”

“He was on the sixth day,” Laird responded.

“And we were told to do our work in how many days?” Kovacs asked.

“Six days,” Laird correctly answered.

“Six days,” Kovacs confirmed. “This is not hard for people to understand. Everybody knows that mankind was made on the sixth day. Our work was to be done in six days. It’s repeated, though, three times: six and six and six. Why is it repeated? Because it’s what I mentioned early on about Hebrews 13:8. ‘Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today and forever.’ There’s three days involved here. Three times. If you’re in rebellion against God in the past, the present or in the future, you have the number of the beast, because six is the number of man in rebellion against God. It’s as simple as that.

It’s not hard here. God is talking to kids like we’re a bunch of dumb animals here, because he calls us a bunch of dumb animals and we even call each other animals all the time. We call each other scaredy cats sometimes, or filthy dogs or you lying snake or something to that effect.”

“Or different words for donkeys,” Laird interjected.

“Yes, that’s a Bible term by the way,” Kovacs noted. “The King James Bible calls us a dumb ass, or there is a character in the Bible [in 2 Peter 2:16] called that. … But we are calling each other sometimes war hawks or … silly rabbits, or lazy sloths. People call each other animals all the time, so it’s not a hard concept. You know we see movies like ‘Shrek’ a talking donkey or ‘Bambi,’ all these animals are personified as people because we are the beasts of Scripture.”

WATCH THE REVEALING INTERVIEW:

Laird noted: “Now the mark of the beast, too, has some meaning here that you’ve seen that maybe other’s don’t.”

Kovacs responded: “Some people think there’s gonna be a mark on on our bodies, and there might be in the physical sense. But we’re talking here on the higher, spiritual, parable level of God speed.”

“Let’s look at Revelation 14, verses 9 and 10. It says: ‘If anyone worships the beast and its image and receives a mark on his FOREHEAD or on his HAND, he will also drink the wine of God’s wrath’ (Revelation 14:9–10 CSB).

“So it’s mentioning specifically a mark on the forehead or hand. Well, what is a mark? It’s a sign, it’s an indicator of something. We all know what a forehead is. We all have one. I would think if you’re watching this program, we all have a forehead.”

“What goes on, what is supposed to go on here in our forehead? It’s what we THINK. Our THOUGHTS are at the forefront of our mind. That’s what it symbolizes.

“When it mentions hand, what does our hand symbolize on the parable level? Our hand represents what we do. We create things with our hands, we make things, we do actions with our hands. So the mark of the beast is nothing more than the indicator of what you’re THINKING and what you’re DOING.”

“If you’re on board with God, you don’t have that mark. But if you’re on board with rebellion against God, the mark of MAN, this body of the BEAST that we’re all in, that’s the mark of the beast. If you’re either thinking against God somehow, or you are doing something [against God], you’re going against God’s plan. And we see a lot of that all the time. When they silence people for speaking against God, that’s the mark of the beast right here.

“It’s not necessarily a literal, physical mark on your body, though it could be at some point in the end time. However we see a lot of people being shut down and canceled on social media now. ‘Oh you mentioned this. You’re not supposed to mention that.’

“There’s a lawmaker in Finland, Paivi Rasanen,” Kovacs continued. “She actually went on trial recently because she took a photo of the Bible of a certain verse and put it on Twitter, and they tried her in Finland for hate speech.

So now just showing a verse out of the Bible is considered hate speech. That’s the mark of the beast for those people doing that to someone who’s just sharing God’s word.”

#kirkko on ilmoittanut olevansa #seta n #Pride2019 virallinen partneri. Miten kirkon oppiperusta, #raamattu sopii yhteen sen kanssa, että häpeä ja synti nostetaan ylpeyden aiheeksi? pic.twitter.com/cnjAQCrOc2 — Päivi Räsänen (@PaiviRasanen) June 17, 2019

“It was just a literal photo of a Bible verse that she put on Twitter, and then she went on trial for it because it’s a crime now to share God’s Word.”

Endorsed by Chuck Norris and other Christian champions, “Reaching God Speed” is nothing short of a breakthrough work, as it probes God’s hidden messages embedded in popular movies, hit songs from (Adele and the Beatles to Frank Sinatra and Led Zeppelin), the stories we tell our children, everyday phrases we all say, historic news events, famous commercial campaigns, nature itself, and typical life activities such as such as inhaling every breath you take, sleeping, waking up and many more.

It features a myriad of stunning biblical revelations, as the book:

Solves with clarity three of the greatest mysteries in Scripture, unveiling the surprisingly simple meaning of “the beast,” “the number of the beast” and “the mark of the beast”

Easily explains how God embeds hidden messages forecasting the future in the physical, historical events recorded in Scripture

Examines the miracle of turning water into wine at a wedding, revealing why this famous event took place “on the third day,” why water was poured into six large containers, and why its instant transformation into the most perfect wine has a sublime meaning that goes far beyond what anyone has ever discussed

Unwraps the secret messages concerning the human birth of God, including the spirit significance of Jesus in a manger, the real reason the shepherds “returned,” and the never-trumpeted, majestic picture the entire story depicts for your own glorious future

Unmasks the miracle of the blind man healed by washing mud off his eyes. Clue: There’s something intriguing about the mud that becomes obvious when we connect the dots in Scripture

Reveals the incredible reason the Bible constantly mentions “three days” in both the Old and New Testaments. It goes far beyond the time Jesus spent in the heart of the earth.

Unveils the sublime, additional meanings emanating from “Let there be light” and “In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth.” There’s much more to the beginning than you’ve ever imagined.

Illuminates the reason the darkness of night will ultimately be eliminated, and only never-ending light will exist

Broadcasts the never-before-trumpeted meaning of the Exodus out of Egypt. The ancient event in the days of Moses is actually a picture of something tremendous and glorious that’s still to come in your future

Explains the incredible meaning behind serpents crawling on their bellies

Dishes the astounding secret behind the Second Passover, and the fantastic future it holds for billions of people

Investigates the double meaning concerning “Doubting Thomas,” and the stunning good news it contains for everyone who’s ever doubted God or any Bible story

Announces the unheard, spirit meaning regarding raising children

Shines the light on why ancient Egyptians were paralyzed with three straight days of darkness, while God’s people in Goshen had light in their dwellings

Illuminates the surprising and inspiring meaning of a “darkness that can be felt” (Hint: it’s something you can do right this second)

Explains what Jesus specifically meant by “outer darkness”

Clearly reveals why the Bible repeatedly mentions pagan peoples such as Canaanites, Amorites, Hittites, Girgashites, Jebusites and Hivites. It goes far beyond these ancient tribes with tough-to-pronounce names, as it actually refers to certain people alive today with whom you deal every day

Tells why Scripture so often talks about thorns and thistles. They’re far more than just sharp prickers growing in your garden

Explores the untold meaning of the conflict between David and Goliath: it has gigantic significance that Sunday-school teachers seem to have missed

Fishes out astonishing secret messages God has embedded in the famous story of Jonah being swallowed by a great fish. The scales will finally fall off your eyes when you finally see what you’ve been missing. Plus hundreds more …

The book rocketed to the #1 position in several Amazon categories both before and since its official release.

(Note: ‘Reaching God Speed’ is now an audiobook, plus Amazon has hardcover editions of this book back in stock! Hardcovers may also be available through other booksellers, including Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, and ConservativeReaders.)

Those wishing to contact or interview Joe Kovacs can email him here.

