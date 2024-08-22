Forget MAGA, now it’s maggots! FBI probes insect attack on Democratic breakfast in Chicago

By Dan Morrison, Trevor Hughes, USA Today

(Image by Kai Vogel from Pixabay)

(USA TODAY) — Chicago Police and the FBI are investigating if saboteurs placed bugs in a breakfast buffet prepared for delegates at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday.

“Multiple unknown female offenders are alleged to have entered a building…and began placing unknown objects onto tables containing food,” the convention’s information center said in a statement. “The offenders are believed to have then left the area. One victim was treated and released on-scene. Along with CPD, FBI-Chicago is assisting in the investigation.”

One witness told USA TODAY the creatures appeared to be crickets while other reports suggested maggots.

