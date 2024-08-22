(USA TODAY) — Chicago Police and the FBI are investigating if saboteurs placed bugs in a breakfast buffet prepared for delegates at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday.

“Multiple unknown female offenders are alleged to have entered a building…and began placing unknown objects onto tables containing food,” the convention’s information center said in a statement. “The offenders are believed to have then left the area. One victim was treated and released on-scene. Along with CPD, FBI-Chicago is assisting in the investigation.”

Indiana delegate at the DNC: “That’s some of the nonsense we’ve had to put up with, but this is not 1968, this is 2024 Chicago. We’ve got worse things to worry about than a bad breakfast with maggots. We’re trying to beat Donald Trump.” pic.twitter.com/8tEOYLjLOc — Julia (@Jules31415) August 21, 2024

One witness told USA TODAY the creatures appeared to be crickets while other reports suggested maggots.