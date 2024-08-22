(LIBERTY ONE NEWS) – During a speech at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Cecile Richards, the former president of Planned Parenthood, declared that women are “unstoppable” when they have the ability to access abortion for their unborn babies.

“When women are free to make their own decisions about their lives and follow our dreams, we are unstoppable. But when Roe v. Wade was overturned, a generation of young people lost that freedom,” claimed Richards, who was president of Planned Parenthood Federation of America and of Planned Parenthood Action Fund from 2006 to 2018.

Richards then mourned the existence of a baby who was born to a 12-year-old rape survivor in Mississippi – a baby whom she appeared to suggest should have been aborted – while celebrating the birth of her own grandchild.