Former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway registered as a foreign agent of Ukraine Friday, according to National Security Division records.

Conway signed a $50,000 a month contract with the Victor Pinchuk Foundation as a consultant to lobby U.S. lawmakers in support of Ukraine and help organize meetings between “Ukrainian soldiers and veterans” and “U.S. political leaders,” according to signed documents. Conway previously served as senior counselor for former President Donald Trump from 2017 to 2020.

Conway will also “contribute to raising awareness among US decision makers of Ukrainians’ fight for freedom and the Russian illegal war of aggression,” according to the document. Conway is also meant to convince U.S. officials to attend the Yalta European Strategy (YES) annual meeting, which “is a leading forum for discussing Ukraine’s European future and global context,” according to YES’s website.

Kellyanne Conway registers as a foreign agent of Ukraine and Viktor Pinchuk Foundation. She’s getting $50k a month to get US lawmakers to speak at the Yalta European Strategy next month, arrange meetings between Ukrainian soldiers and US political leaders https://t.co/6zALlUq1gA pic.twitter.com/R4vOynSPiy — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) August 3, 2024

Conway’s contract began on July 25 and was registered with the U.S. Department of Justice per federal law for foreign agents. It expires on Nov. 14.

The U.S. has provided continuous aid to Ukraine since the start of the country’s war with Russia in February 2022, supplying approximately $175 billion in military and financial assistance.

Conway and the Victor Pinchuk Foundation did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

