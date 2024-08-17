Fox Business host Charles Payne said on Friday that Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign is launching a “war on capitalism” by taking “control” of the economy.

Harris released her economic plan at a Friday rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, where she promised to enact a federal ban on corporate “price-gouging” on food and groceries. Payne argued on “The Story with Martha MacCallum” that Harris’ newly unveiled economic policies prove her campaign is “infatuated” with a “government knows all, does all, can provide all” approach.

“What we’re talking about is a war on capitalism,” Payne said. “They really do not believe in capitalism … I never bought in that she was shifting her spots, you know. But then the selection of the governor from Minnesota [Tim Walz] solidified this. They are infatuated with some sort of big government knows all, does all, can provide all, and they are not fans of the for-profit motivation or capitalism … it’s always about control. They want to control, they want to be able to pick winners and losers and they want to be able to punish those losers.”

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) dropped below 3% in July for the first time in two years. The CPI increased 2.9% on an annual basis in July and increased 0.2% month-over-month, compared to 3.0% in June, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“I don’t care what anyone says, 2.9% ain’t gouging,” Payne argued.

Payne also argued the administration cannot take credit for the economy’s bounce-back following the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the U.S. has had the best economy since the late 19th century.

“If we are so great, why do you want to change us?” Payne pondered. “Why do you want to change all of the things that made us the greatest country in the world? Why? Think about that. Think about all the amazing things out there that are changing society, that are changing humanity.”

Harris also unveiled her plan to construct 3 million new housing units during her first term in office and enact a tax break for construction builders who construct properties for first-time home buyers, CBS News reported. The vice president also said she will call on Congress to pass the Preventing the Algorithmic Facilitation of Rental Housing Cartels Act, which intends to prevent landlords from using price-fixing algorithms to increase the cost of rent.

Harris also announced her plan to expand the Child Tax Credit by providing a $6,000 tax cut to families with newborns, CBS reported.

Former President Donald Trump accused Harris of copying his proposal to eliminate taxes on tips for service workers in a Truth Social post on Saturday. Trump first announced the policy proposal at a June 9 rally in Las Vegas, while Harris proposed the idea during a rally on Saturday.

