The revelation that Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, cheated on his first wife and got the family nanny pregnant is igniting an “incendiary” new chapter in the 2024 race for the White House.

Emhoff acknowledged his adulterous affair Saturday, after Britain’s Daily Mail broke the story.

“During my first marriage, Kerstin and I went through some tough times on account of my actions,” Emhoff said in a statement provided to CNN.

“I took responsibility, and in the years since, we worked through things as a family and have come out stronger on the other side.”

The nanny is identified as Najen Naylor, 47, who was a teacher at a a pricey private school for one of Emhoff’s children.

“I’m kind of freaked out right now,” Naylor told the Daily Mail when approached at her home in the Hamptons on Long Island, New York.

The British paper reported: “A close friend with direct knowledge of the affair and pregnancy told DailyMail.com that Naylor did not keep the child – though her social media shows a video of a mysterious baby girl named Brook in 2009, the year the baby would have been born.

“Another friend, Stacey Brooks, who mothered twin boys around the same time as Naylor was expecting, also did not deny any of the claims – but said she would not divulge further information without Naylor’s permission.

“The incendiary news is said to be causing panic in Harris’ campaign, just as she has overtaken Donald Trump in several polls and as she ramps up her final push to win over voters in November.”

“Emhoff, 59, and movie producer ex-wife Kerstin, 57, ended their 16-year marriage in 2009 when she discovered the affair, the sources said. Their daughter Ella was 10 and son Cole was 15 at the time.”

