Kamala Harris has spoken about the future. Her government will set the price of food in America.

The first policy decision of her own, and she stole it from the Soviet Union. Vladimir Putin could tell Kamala Harris that it will not work, but Harris has written her own bumper stickers: “Let the Buyer Beware.”

A smart politician might want to pick an easy winner for the first policy suggestion. Harris will be savaged over this 19th century communist reject.

Some people will react to the stupidity of the idea. Others will react by asking what kind of a mind would conjured up this nonsense, and what is next? What else might she try to do to us?

After all, at this stage, food price controls is a “vote for me” campaign ploy, not a solution to the Biden-Harris 20%-plus inflation rate. Also, nothing would happen for months, so why would Kamala Harris drop this in the punch bowl now? Better to sneak it in after the oath.

In fairness, socialism is a disease of the mind. It spreads like COVID. Chevron, the last major oil company with headquarters in California, on Aug. 2 announced it was leaving “due to the adversarial energy policies” of the state. Chevron has been a corporate fixture in California for 140 years.

So how did California’s ruling Democrats react to being told their regulatory policy was crushing the energy industry? Hint. It was not by asking, “What can we do to help?”

On Aug. 15 the governor’s press office released this headline: “Governor Newsom announces plan to prevent Big Oil ‘profit spikes’ & save Californians money at the pump.”

Gasoline prices are the fault of “big” oil companies’ market manipulation and the solution is government price controls imposed through government regulations – so says the governor.

Newsom’s office declared, “Price spikes on consumers are profit spikes for oil companies, and they’re overwhelmingly caused by refiners not back-filling supplies when they go down for maintenance. This first-in-the-nation proposal would require refiners to maintain minimum supply inventories, which would help prevent price spikes and save Californians hundreds of millions of dollars every year.”

The governor knows that is a lie. California does not allow upgrades to oil refinery equipment and has not done so since Jerry Brown was crusading for “less is more.” To upgrade, the refinery is requires to refurbish the entire facility. The state’s Air Pollution Control Districts require boutique gasoline blends, which means shutting down and recalibrating refineries, at great expense and the construction and maintenance of multiple storage facilities. This is typical of the oppression of the industry by the government, and drivers finance it at the pump.

To recap, a pioneer oil company says it is leaving California because it is over-regulated, and California responds with more regulation.

The neighborhood Chevron station was selling gasoline at $5.92 a gallon when Kamala Harris, a veteran California politician, announced her love affair with price controls on food.

Free enterprise and competition are unwelcome here, and Harris just made it clear these uniquely American ideas are not going to be welcome elsewhere if she becomes president.

