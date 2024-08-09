(NEW YORK POST) – Shania Addington was 18 when she got her first tattoo. A decade later, the Gen Z bride-to-be wants out of the relationship. The 28-year-old had formerly meaningful quotes inked on both her forearm and back — a decision she now seriously regrets, saying they made her “feel like a book.”

So much so, the Arizonan has already initiated the lengthy removal process — with less than a year until her wedding. “I want to be able to wear a dress that I’m comfortable in where I’m not having to hide my tattoos,” Addington told The Post, calling the ink “embarrassing.”

“I wish I’d thought about it back then,” she confessed, saying that the idea of taking photos for her upcoming wedding helped her make her decision.