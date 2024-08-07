America in late 2024 has become a surreal, almost phantasmagoric drama of shocks, horrors and wonders – including a widespread conviction that Almighty God Himself reached down and dramatically saved Donald Trump from an assassin’s bullet that came within a fraction of an inch of blowing the former president’s brains out.

All the surrounding chaos – Joe Biden being forced out of the 2024 presidential race, leaving radical leftist Kamala Harris as the Democrats’ nominee; the ongoing full-scale invasion of America by millions of illegal aliens including myriad drug dealers, sex traffickers, mental patients, gang members, criminals and terrorists; skyrocketing crime, inflation, and every other societal horror, all shepherded, nurtured and funded by the Biden-Harris regime – continues to ravage the nation.

Thus, good Americans desperately, yet hopefully and prayerfully, look to November’s election as their one doorway to national survival, sanity and restoration.

But there’s a problem.

However unspeakably bad everything has gotten during the administration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, one reality remains unchanged: Today’s far-left Democratic Party is single-mindedly obsessed with retaining and expanding its power, no matter what. And that means Democrats, in close collaboration with the Deep State, the legacy news media, Big Tech and other corporate allies, will do absolutely anything and everything within their power to rig, corrupt and steal the 2024 election.

Understand: Today’s leftist elites are not only perfectly comfortable with cheating in every way possible to retain power; they secretly believe they have a moral mandate to win – no matter what.

How can that possibly be? Rigging elections is not just illegal, immoral and unconstitutional. It’s literally suicidal for any nation.

So how do today’s leftist elites justify their obsession?

‘Racist, fascist, terrorist, Nazi!’

As everyone knows, since 2016 Democrats and the major news media have relentlessly portrayed Donald J. Trump as the incarnation of evil. They claimed for years that he was essentially a traitor, colluding with America’s mortal enemies to win the presidential election. And that he’s also a “racist,” “white supremacist,” “Islamophobe,” “fascist,” “Nazi” and admirer of Adolf Hitler.

Not coincidentally, the same people likewise defame Trump’s tens of millions of supporters – Republicans, conservatives, Christians and other regular, decent, law-abiding, traditional-values Americans – 74 million of whom voted for him in 2020 … as EVIL. “Deplorables” and “irredeemable,” Hillary Clinton called them. “Semi-fascists,” Biden famously labeled Trump’s supporters. “Extremists” and “domestic terrorists,” Biden’s Attorney General Merrick Garland branded parents standing up at a school board meeting to protest the Marxist brainwashing of their children; “racists” and “white supremacists,” as virtually all conservatives are referred to daily.

Writing in the Washington Post, legendary columnist Charles Krauthammer once crystalized the whole issue this way: “To understand the workings of American politics, you have to understand this fundamental law: Conservatives think liberals are stupid. Liberals think conservatives are evil.”

And the method of choice leftists have long employed for hammering home the supposed evils of conservatives has been to compare them to fascists and Nazis. Indeed, even after the July 13 assassination attempt on Donald Trump, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez couldn’t resist attacking Trump as “a racist and a neo-Nazi.”

So, what does endlessly slandering Trump and his supporters have to do with Democrats’ multi-tiered strategy to rig the outcome of this November’s election, regardless of the actual will of the American people?

Everything.

Consider that in response to the real Adolf Hitler, assassination attempts were the most moral response – indeed, there were 16 known plots to kill der Fuhrer. So obviously, any lesser action that would serve to reduce or neutralize the influence of such an evil, mass-murdering dictator – say, like rigging an election – would likewise be moral, desirable and righteous.

And of course, to bring things back to stark, present-day reality, the Democrats, with their atrocious track record and equally atrocious candidates, have nothing else going for them in the 2024 election other than lying, defaming and cheating in every way possible.

No rules

Democrats and their leftist allies are attempting to defeat a successful former president with an impressive track record, but about whom they have lied continually for eight years, impeached twice, subjected to an unprecedented and scandalously illegal lawfare campaign intended to imprison him for the rest of his life, and who just weeks ago narrowly escaped an assassination attempt.

In truth, “Trump is America’s Hitler” has long been the Democrats’ bottom-line, barely disguised message. It constitutes their justification for lying and deceiving others as easily as normal people breathe. And it’s the nuclear core of their election strategy, as it has been since 2016.

This explains why, according to what Rush Limbaugh called “the Democrat-media-industrial complex,” it was far better for Americans to vote for the always-lying, epically corrupt and preternaturally conniving Hillary Clinton in 2016 than to vote for Donald Trump. And it was far better to vote for the always-lying, demented, head-of-a-crime-family Joe Biden in 2020 than Donald Trump. And it’s why Americans are now being told it is far better to vote for the always-lying, epically unserious, astonishingly unlikable, ultra-leftwing cackling “idiot” – a word widely used to describe her – Kamala Harris as the next president of the United States and leader of the free world, instead of Donald Trump.

After all, anybody is better than the genocidal monster Adolf Hitler … or someone the elites insist is just like him.

Therefore, if one is opposing another Hitler, anything goes. ANYTHING. There are no rules – and that’s exactly how the left likes things. As famed Chinese military strategist Sun Tzu put it, “War is deception.” And anyone trying to get rid of Hitler is engaged in warfare.

So, then, the Trump-is-Hitler delusion can serve as the unspoken justification for the most insane and destructive policies imaginable – say, flooding America with millions of illegal aliens. In ordinary times, this would universally be seen as a treasonous policy since it degrades, damages and largely destroys the host country. But then, what if those same illegal aliens were somehow enabled to vote in U.S. elections – and could be counted on to vote against Hitler? That just might be OK, according to the left’s logic.

‘There was a conspiracy unfolding behind the scenes’

A quick review of how the insane Trump-is-Hitler mindset played out in the 2020 presidential election is highly instructive in anticipating the forces again being deployed in the 2024 race.

Though fiercely denied today by all involved, the 2020 presidential election was utterly rigged from top to bottom, in Biden’s favor, thanks to the historic collusion of the Democrats and their media, tech, corporate, nonprofit and activist allies.

Ironically, this massive election collusion wasn’t always denied, derided and attacked as a “right-wing MAGA insurrectionist conspiracy theory” as it is today. In the immediate aftermath of their victory, some high-profile participants openly reveled in the successful conspiracy.

Thus, in February 2021 – just weeks after Joe Biden took office as president on Jan. 20 – Time magazine published a major article ecstatically summarizing the massive plot to swing the outcome of the November 2020 election to a Biden victory.

In “The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election,” journalist Molly Ball bragged about the “shadow campaign” that allowed the 2020 election to be stolen from Donald Trump. Here’s a brief excerpt from her Time article:

There was a conspiracy unfolding behind the scenes … the result of an informal alliance between left-wing activists and business titans. … Their work touched every aspect of the election. They got states to change voting systems and laws and helped secure hundreds of millions in public and private funding. They fended off voter-suppression lawsuits, recruited armies of poll workers and got millions of people to vote by mail for the first time. They successfully pressured social media companies to take a harder line against disinformation and used data-driven strategies to fight viral smears. … This is the inside story of the conspiracy to save the 2020 election, based on access to the group’s inner workings, never-before-seen documents and interviews with dozens of those involved from across the political spectrum. It is the story of an unprecedented, creative and determined campaign whose success also reveals how close the nation came to disaster. … That’s why the participants want the secret history of the 2020 election told, even though it sounds like a paranoid fever dream – a well-funded cabal of powerful people, ranging across industries and ideologies, working together behind the scenes to influence perceptions, change rules and laws, steer media coverage and control the flow of information.

In other words, everything Trump and his supporters have been saying for years – widely reviled as lies, conspiracy theories and “paranoid fever dreams” – has been true. All the reports about leftists securing “hundreds of millions in public and private funding,” about pressuring “social media companies to take a harder line” against allowing information damaging to Democrats to be posted, about the “well-funded cabal of powerful people … working together behind the scenes to influence perceptions, change rules and laws, steer media coverage” and so much more, all to defeat Donald J. Trump. It was all true.

‘Nothing less than a miracle’

Despite the 2020 election having been stolen – and despite the reality that all the main players have every intention of doing it again this November – there still is real hope for America. Consider what bestselling author and popular Christian broadcaster Eric Metaxas recently affirmed the day after the attempt on Donald Trump’s life:

“I have said repeatedly for months that those who hate Trump would stop at nothing to make sure he doesn’t get back in to the White House, including trying to assassinate him. I have also said God’s hand is on him, and would protect him, if God forbid someone did try to do that. Last night we saw that happen. His survival was nothing less than a miracle. So be assured that God is not finished with this nation. But we need to pray. … We are in an existential crisis, and without God, this experiment in self-government will not continue. But it is God’s will that it continue. So please pray.”

With the 2024 election just around the corner, good Americans must, of course, vote. They can also sign up others to vote, and volunteer at their polling place, and support – either financially or in person – organizations actively working to maximize election integrity and minimize fraud. Organizations like True the Vote (TrueTheVote.org), Turning Point USA (TPUSA.com) and Protect the Vote (ProtectTheVote.com).

And, as Metaxas and so many others are now urging, true Americans – of sound mind and soul, who have not been seduced and corrupted by the many forces obsessed with destroying America – must pray sincerely and fervently to Almighty God. The same God Who has long blessed their country as the freest and most successful nation on earth. The same God Who gave them life and breath and has mercifully rescued them through His Son, Yeshua. And the same God Who reached down and turned Donald Trump’s head 90 degrees at the precise moment an assassin was firing a .223 round squarely at the 45th president’s brain.

