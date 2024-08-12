(FOX NEWS) — The Minnesota GOP and Republican National Committee are demanding an investigation after a noncitizen came forward claiming he received a primary ballot in the mail without registering to vote.

In what was described as “potentially not an isolated incident,” a noncitizen, lawfully present in Minnesota, reported to the state Republican Party that he did not register to vote, or request a ballot, yet is currently on the Minnesota voter roll and received a primary ballot in the mail. The individual claimed he does not know how the ballot was sent and is concerned it may affect residence or future citizenship eligibility.

Kevin Cline, election integrity counsel for the Republican National Committee, and David Hann, chairman of the Minnesota Republican Party, brought the matter to the attention of Minnesota Secretary of State Steven Simon in a letter last week, demanding an immediate review of the voter rolls to ensure only eligible citizens are registered and receive ballots, a full investigation, and an immediate remedy.