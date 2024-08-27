Mark Zuckerberg, the chief of Facebook’s parent company Meta, has delivered a letter to Congress stunningly confessing to censoring Americans on the orders of the Joe Biden administration – and in an effort to help him politically.

It’s the second major election influence scheme Zuckerberg now is known to have pursued during that time period.

The newest confession came in a letter to Congress in which he stated, “Senior officials from the Biden Administration, including the White House, repeatedly pressured our teams for months to censor COVID-19 content, including humor & satire. … I believe the government pressure was wrong & I regret we were not more outspoken about it.”

He also admitted downgrading information about the scandals uncovered in Hunter Biden’s laptop, which he abandoned at a repair shop and which ultimately revealed the details of a number of family issues that have shocked Americans.

It was that laptop that dozens of former intel industry officials falsely claimed was Russian disinformation in another election influence operation when the FBI already knew it was factual.

Zuckerberg’s earlier scandal was his delivery of $400 million plus, through foundations, to various local elections officials who largely used it to recruit leftist voters in leftist districts who would vote for Joe Biden.

The Daily Mail characterized Zuckerberg as admitting the censoring and then pointed out he “whines” about “pressure” from the White House.

He claimed his company would resist such pressure in the future.

The letter was to House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan.

Zuckerberg wrote, “We made some choices that, with the benefit of hindsight and new information, we wouldn’t make today.”

He claimed to have told staff at the time he was against changing the content of the site because of pressure from “any administration.”

In the letter, he also claimed that his cash handouts were intended to be nonpartisan. He confirmed that “some people believe this work benefited one party over the other.”

A White House statement justified Biden’s pressure on Zuckerberg.

“When confronted with a deadly pandemic, this Administration encouraged responsible actions to protect public health and safety. Our position has been clear and consistent: we believe tech companies and other private actors should take into account the effects their actions have on the American people, while making independent choices about the information they present.”

The administration largely targeted what it called misinformation, disinformation and malinformation regarding COVID countermeasures, even though much of that banned information was accurate, and in fact revealed alternatives to the government-endorsed program that now has proven to have injured many people.

The Daily Mail confirmed, “He and his wife Priscilla Chan gave nearly $420 million to nonprofits that aided in the administration and infrastructure of the 2020 election , and heavily favored Democrat counties.”

That money was used to fund “local governments to implement administrative practices, voting methods, data-sharing agreements, and outreach programs for the 2020 elections.”

“Analysis shows Biden-winning counties were three times more likely to get funding from the organizations than Trump ones, and the Democrats were reportedly given a significant boost in key swing states through promotion of practices that have typically favored their vote tally, such as mail-in voting,” the report confirmed.

