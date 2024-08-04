A state official in swing state Michigan is calling on state residents to report their neighbors to the government if they share “misinformation.”

The agenda adopted by Jocelyn Benson, the secretary of state, was posted online, with the statement, “Misinformation about the election process, voter rights, or even an issue on the ballot is a serious threat to election security. If you see misleading or inaccurate information regarding voting or elections in Michigan, please report it.”

Benson insists that those reporting their neighbors also share “an image if possible.”

According to a report at the Federalist, Benson claims what she believes is “disinformation,” which actually could be just another person’s opinion, is “the most potentially damaging threat to our democracy.”

Her online campaign insists, “Citizens can and should join this effort, calling out misinformation when they see it and insisting that we hold people accountable for spreading lies about elections.”

She also provides her own “fact check” page and cites FactCheck.Org, PolitiFact and Snopes, all of which have expressed blatant leftist agendas that have influenced their claims to be providing facts.

The report noted Benson, a Democrat, also recently announced a “Democracy Ambassador” agenda in which residents will join in supporting her version of “nonpartisan” facts and they are then supposed to spread her messaging.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, also a Democrat, also recently spoke to journalists to encourage “collaboration” between media outlets and officials to “eliminate” misinformation.

