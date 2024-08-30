The problems stemming from the rampant, unlimited invasion of illegal aliens across America’s southern border, a result of the Biden-Harris administration decision to trash President Donald Trump’s border security efforts, make up a long list.

There are the hundreds of billions of dollars taxpayers are spending to provide food, housing, schooling and such. There are jobs for Americans lost to newcomers. There is the possibility that they could skew an election, as there are locations that register them as they get driver’s licenses and such.

Then there’s the death toll from drugs that are smuggled, the sex trafficking that has developed, and violent criminals, even terrorists, who have infiltrated.

One such ramification has developed in Aurora, Colorado, where several apartment buildings essentially have been taken over by members of Venezuelan gangs.

Mayor Mike Coffman recently was interviewed, and confirmed the problem is a “federal problem.”

It’s because of criminals at come across the border, then are released into the U.S.

“We can’t afford to surrender any part of the city,” he said.

Colorado’s governor, a far-left Democrat, Jared Polis, however, had another perspective on the crime facing Aurora apartment building residents who are being evacuated because of the threat: The problem is just someone’s “imagination.”

Fox reported Aurora City Council member Danielle Jurinsky responded to Polis after he said, in a statement from his office, “The governor has already let the mayor know that the state is ready to support the local police department with assistance from state troopers and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation if needed.”

But, the statement said, “According to police intelligence this purported invasion is largely a feature of Danielle Jurinsky’s imagination.”

Jurinski responded with, “I am so disappointed.”

Local reporting explains the gang members are part of Tren de Aragua, a notorious Venezuelan gang.

Jurinsky, in fact, has helped evacuate residents from apartment buildings where armed gangs have taken over, the report said.

“My question back to the governor is, is this also a figment of the Romeros’ imagination? And the other resident that I helped to get out of there, and the other residents that I am going to continue to get out of there?” Jurinsky said.

The report cited reports that more than 40,000 migrants have arrived in the Denver area since December 2022. Denver is a so-called “sanctuary” city; Aurora is not. But they share a boundary.

“The situation is real but it also needs to be put into context so that the reputation of an entire city of over 400,000 residents is not adversely impacted by what has occurred in several isolated apartment buildings owned by the same out-of-state slum lord,” Coffman told Fox News Digital.

Jurinsky added, “There are people behind this that are solely, playing politics. That is so sad to me because they’re real human beings, just like the Romeros suffering on the other side of those doors, living behind four deadbolt locks and a door brace and living in fear every day in these complexes.”

