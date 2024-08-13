A migrant previously arrested for sexual assault allegedly raped a woman at knifepoint in New York City on Sunday, while another attacked her boyfriend when he tried to intervene, the New York Post reported.

David Davon-Bonilla, a 24-year-old Nicaraguan migrant, reportedly threw the 46-year-old woman to the ground and held a knife to her throat as he raped her, law-enforcement sources told the NYP. When the woman’s boyfriend attempted to stop the attack, Davon-Bonilla’s alleged accomplice, 37-year-old Mexican migrant Leovando Moreno, reportedly struck him with a pipe.

Davon-Bonilla entered the U.S. illegally in December 2022, and had already plead guilty to a sexual assault of a woman since entering the U.S, according to the NYP.

If it was suggested that these “asylum seekers” be deported, would everyone stand up and start screaming their brains out in unison?

⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯ A woman was raped at knifepoint in Coney Island by two illegal aliens who slugged the victim’s boyfriend when he tried to… pic.twitter.com/WPTadcxUli — Crime In NYC (@CrimeInNYC) August 12, 2024

Moreno was charged with second-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon for his part in the alleged rape, while Davon-Bonilla was charged with first-degree rape, second-degree assault, first-degree sexual abuse, and menacing and criminal possession of a weapon, the NYP reported.

The victim was taken to Coney Island Hospital in Brooklyn, where she was listed in stable condition, the NYP reported.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

Davon-Bonilla previously lived at La Quinta Hotel in Manhattan, one of the 153 New York City hotels being used to house immigrants, the outlet stated. As of June, roughly $2 billion of the $4.88 billion NYC residents have collectively spent on migrants has gone towards housing. He previously pleaded guilty after reportedly sexually assaulting a 34-year-old woman, according to the NYP.

More than 200,000 migrants have descended on New York City since 2022, forcing Mayor Eric Adams to declare 5% budget cuts in September in order to pay for migrant services.

The alleged rape was the latest in a long string of grizzly attacks reportedly perpetrated by migrants this year.

Jocelyn Nungaray, who was just 12 years old, was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered by two illegal migrants in Houston, Texas in June. Meanwhile, Rachel Morin, a 37-year-old Maryland mother of five, was reportedly raped and murdered along a hiking trail in August 2023.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Moreno’s immigration status remains unclear.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!