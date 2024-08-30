(NEW YORK POST) – A group of about 20 migrants terrified young children by trying to get on their California school bus early Wednesday – a day after a smaller group walked down a highway trying to stop another bus, district officials said.

The alarming incidents occurred in the Jamul-Dulzura Union School District close to the Mexico border — where school bus drivers are now being ordered to skip stops where migrants might be waiting.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

On Tuesday, at least three migrants walked in the middle of Highway 94 to try to stop a bus that was forced to go around them, Fox 5 reported. Then early Wednesday, about 20 tried to get on a bus at the same stop just off the highway as students got on for school – forcing parents to make sure their kids were safe. “It was definitely really scary,” said mom Nicole Cardinale, whose 8-year-old son was on the bus Wednesday.