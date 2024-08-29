One of the overseas chiefs of the Hamas terror organization of Gaza, which last October 7 slaughtered some 1,200 Israelis in an open act of war against the Middle East democracy, now wants suicide attacks on Israel.

Confirmation comes in a report in Israel365News, which reported Hamas “leader abroad” Khaled Mashaal said, “We want to return to martyrdom operations.”

It was during an address in Istanbul, Turkey, that Mashaal said, “Resistance operations in the West Bank are escalating despite the harsh conditions. … This is a situation that can only be addressed by open conflict. They are fighting us with open conflict, and we are confronting them with open conflict.’

Decades have passed without enforceable peace among the Muslims and Palestinians who often have insisted on the complete obliteration of Israel to satisfy their demands.

The closest in recent years has been the development of the Abraham Accords, which under then-President Donald Trump produced actual peace agreements involving Israel and several of its Arab neighbors.

Hamas, while being the elected government in Gaza, also has been designated as a terror organization by various groups.

It proved its terror basis last October when its soldiers infiltrated Israel and killed some 1,200 citizens, often in horrific fashion such as burning entire families alive. Since then, Israel’s military has been on the march to remove that threat of terror from being repeated.

He claimed, in his recent address, “The enemy has opened the conflict on all fronts, seeking us all, whether we fight or not. The enemy says, ‘I am crazy,’ and it is up to the nation to assume its responsibilities. I reiterate my call for everyone to participate on multiple fronts in the actual resistance against the Zionist entity.”

The reported noted, “The ‘military wings’ of the Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist groups took responsibility for a failed suicide bombing attack in south Tel Aviv earlier this month.”

And in a statement, Hamas promised to promote suicide attacks “as long as Israel continues its massacre and policy of assassinations in Gaza.”

In fact, in Gaza, Hamas often has set up its terror operations and bases in schools, in residential subdivisions, and other highly populate locations so that innocent civilians actually are in place as shields against an attack on its military resources.

Mashaal also condemned U.S.-led diplomatic efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza, and claimed that Americans are giving Israel weapons of “destruction.”

“America abandoned the July 2 paper [U.S. President Joe Biden’s Gaza ceasefire proposal] then blamed Hamas, knowing that the one who disrupted the agreement was [Israeli Prime Minister] Benjamin Netanyahu, who has a personal agenda, in addition to the Zionist agenda that America and some Western countries unfortunately support,” he claimed.

Hamas, in fact, still holds about 100 hostages from its Oct. 7 assault on Israel of the 251 taken. Dozens now are deceased.

Mashaal also is demanding that Israel stop its response to Hamas terror, explaining, “We insist on [Israel] stopping the aggression, withdrawing from Gaza, returning the displaced to their places, especially in northern Gaza, providing all necessary relief, shelter and reconstruction, and ending the siege.”

One of his talking points has been to call, over and over, for the eradication of Israel, the report said.

Just months ago, he said the Oct. 7 mass murder “turned the idea of liberating Palestine from the [Jordan] River to the [Mediterranean] Sea into a realistic idea that has already begun.”

