(ZEROHEDGE) – Harley-Davidson, America’s most iconic motorcycle brand, is reportedly being ‘Bud-Light’d’ at the 84th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, following filmmaker Robby Starbuck’s anti-woke campaign against the company last month.

“It’s another day at Sturgis Rally and another day of the @harleydavidson tent being a ghost town with very few people walking inside. In a typical year their tent is PACKED,” Starbuck wrote on X on Thursday.

In late July, Starbucks launched the “It’s time to expose Harley Davidson” campaign following the company’s dive-down woke activism that has absolutely nothing to do with selling motorcycles.”