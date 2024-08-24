The Harris campaign’s principal deputy campaign manager Quentin Fulks told MSNBC on Friday that Democratic nominee Kamala Harris will talk to the press “on her time.”

Harris has yet to conduct a single sit-down interview or press conference since the launch of her campaign on July 21. MSNBC’s Ana Cabrera asked Fulks for a specified time on when Harris will commit to an interview.

“I’m wondering, because we’ve been all wanting to speak with the vice president, herself, we know it’s been a truncated start to this campaign for her as presidential candidate, but when will she sit down with the media in a one-on-one capacity and answer our questions?” Cabrera asked.

“I think she’ll sit down on her time,” Fulks said. “Look, as you mention, this was a truncated time frame and we have made sure that we were getting out talking to voters. I think people forget just how short of time frame it has been. We had a change at the top of the ticket, we elected a brand new vice presidential nominee pick in Governor [Tim] Walz, and we had to host the convention and we had to make sure we’re communicating with voters. And so, there’s no rest for the wicked. Our campaign is gonna continue to do all the things it needs to do, and Vice President Harris will be available to speak to the press on her time and when she’s ready.”

The Harris-Walz campaign’s communications director Michael Tyler told CNN’s Jim Acosta that Harris will commit to a sit-down interview by the end of August during an Aug. 14 interview. He did not specify whether or not the vice president will hold a press conference prior to the 2024 election.

Republican nominee Donald Trump held two press conferences on Aug. 8 and Aug. 15 at Mar-a-Lago and in Bedminster, New Jersey. During the first press conference, Trump committed to participating in three debates with Harris for Sept. 4, Sept. 10 and Sept. 25, to which Harris has only committed to the Sept. 10 debate intended to be moderated by ABC News.

Trump also participated in a hostile interview at the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) convention in July. ABC News reporter Rachel Scott began the event by recounting instances of alleged racism spewed by Trump, with the former president characterizing her statements and question as “a disgrace.”

Harris did not commit to any interview on Thursday night when Fox News senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked if she was prepared to sit down with his network.

The vice president accepted the Democratic nomination on Thursday night without laying out her policy plans. Harris’ campaign website does not list any policies after a month since she launched her campaign, while Trump’s website lists 20 bullet points of detailed policy proposals regarding the border, economy and social issues.

