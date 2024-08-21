After adamantly assuring supporters he was committed to the presidential reelection race several weeks ago, President Joe Biden pulled out. This was surprising as first lady Jill Biden had been pressuring him to stay in it.

So what happened?

Purportedly, despite efforts by numerous Democrats to rationally talk Joe off the ticket due to a poor showing in the polls, it was not until former President Barack Obama and former Speaker Nancy Pelosi allegedly teamed up to take a firm stand that reality set in for Joe and Jill. Apparently, they were told the party would undertake actions they would find unhelpful in leaving a positive Biden legacy behind.

As recently revealed by the New York Times, Biden’s “friends” – Obama and Pelosi – basically undertook a coup to remove him from the presidential race and replace him with Vice President Kamala Harris. Their firm stand apparently brought the Bidens to their senses.

Making numerous questionable claims about his accomplishments, Biden announced in a July 21 letter he was withdrawing from the presidential campaign. It was noteworthy for two reasons.

First, Biden finally recognized that not running for reelection “is in the best interest of my party and the country,” allowing him “to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president for the remainder of my term.” This seems to give duty priority to the party over the country. It also begs the question why it took so long for him to come to this realization. It begs the question too as to why Obama and Pelosi failed to act sooner in the best interests of the country, instead waiting until months before the election, only to act in the best interests of their party.

Second, Biden wrote, “I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris for being an extraordinary partner in all this work.” Although he did say later he was supporting Harris for president, would not it have been a more appropriate declaration to make in the letter? One senses, due to Jill’s disdain for Harris, this may have been just too much for her to handle in one shot.

Interestingly, while several Democratic Party leaders also praised Biden, they too refrained from giving an immediate Harris endorsement. This was the case despite hyped-up accolades by Pelosi. She released a statement fuzzing up the real motivation for Biden’s withdrawal. In an absolute act of puffery, she claimed his withdrawal was the act of a patriot, placing the country above all else, and that his legacy would lead him to be considered one of the most consequential presidents in history.

Although Biden announced support for Harris – an important step in ensuring donations to the Biden-Harris campaign go into the latter’s treasure chest – a legal challenge has been filed with the Federal Election Commission. But Biden’s support for Harris has been criticized by some Democrats as well as Republicans.

Million-dollar Democrat Party donor John Morgan – a Florida personal injury lawyer – wrote that the $90 million being held back could now be released, including his million. However, he was unhappy with Biden supporting Harris, eloquently writing:

“Joe Biden’s endorsement of Kamala is his f–k you to all who pushed him out. Be careful what you wish for.”

On the Republican side, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sought to remind voters about Harris’ major shortcomings as a non-performing border czar. Despite being give this responsibility in 2021, we have witnessed the worst illegal immigration increase in our history. Charged with identifying the root causes of migration from the Northern Triangle countries, Harris delayed visiting the border and has yet to provide us with her findings. She has not even met with the last two heads of the Border Patrol.

Harris has demonstrated, not unlike the high school student given a project early in the year to research and write a report, a failure to do her homework. Upon her becoming the Democratic presidential candidate, Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., filed articles of impeachment against her for failing to perform this duty.

Harris also irresponsibly failed to level with us concerning Biden’s health situation. She did acknowledge in 2023 the potential need to assume the presidency due to age and health issues but publicly continued to defend Biden. Recently revealed is that the doctor assuring us Biden’s health was good is now the subject of a congressional investigation concerning his “independence” due to involvement “with the Biden family’s influence-peddling schemes.”

For three and a half years, Biden’s decisions have contributed to the “burning” of America. It began only weeks after he took office with an embarrassing withdrawal from Afghanistan that claimed the lives of 13 of our warriors. Whether it is the economy, foreign policy, illegal immigration, a rise in crime, our world image, we are feeling the burn from many different directions. While we can take comfort in knowing Biden is now down to his last few months in office, we must recognize there are two more burns yet to come.

The first is that the Obama/Pelosi team has left voters with an unpopular and inept replacement in Harris. Former Democratic presidential candidate and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard forewarns that Harris is an “incredibly dangerous” replacement for Biden, especially on the foreign-policy front. If Harris is elected, our enemies will be lining up to do us harm.

We should not forget we were warned beforehand by a former member of the Barack Obama administration, when Biden was still vice president, about Joe’s ineptness. In 2014, former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates wrote, “I think he has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.” We failed to heed Gates’ warning when Biden ran for president six years later; we can ill afford to ignore Gabbard’s warning about Harris today.

The second burn will involve Hunter Biden. We can expect Joe to pardon the First Son despite earlier assurances he would not. After all, if Joe could get away with mishandling classified documents because he is “an elderly man with a poor memory,” that same elderly man will get away with pardoning Hunter.

Hunter has already been convicted on gun charges. He awaits trial on tax evasion based on allegations millions of dollars were funneled to him and his cronies by a Romanian oligarch seeking to get an investigation killed. We can expect a blanket pardon by Joe to give his son a free ride for all his criminal activities as the former will have nothing to lose at that point.

Nor should we be surprised to see Joe pull a Bill Clinton in granting that pardon. Clinton waited until his last day in office to pardon a felon it made no sense to pardon – Marc Rich – who had been indicted on multiple counts of tax evasion, wire fraud and racketeering.

Interestingly, the attorney who had prosecuted Rich (and later became FBI director), James Comey, said he was “stunned” by Clinton’s decision. Hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations subsequently made by Rich’s ex-wife to the Democratic National Committee, the Clinton Presidential Library and Hillary Clinton’s New York Senate campaign raised eyebrows about the pardon. Although a lengthy investigation was launched, Clinton received a free pass for making such a questionable pardon.

While America can survive the Hunter burn, we will be hard-pressed to survive the Harris burn should voters fail to heed Gabbard’s warning.

