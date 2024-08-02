(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Vice President Kamala Harris has received the delegates needed to become the new 2024 Democratic presidential nominee, Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison announced on Friday.

“I am so proud to confirm that Vice President Harris has earned more than a majority of votes from all convention delegates and will be the nominee of the Democratic Party following the close of voting on Monday,” Harrison said on a call covering the virtual roll call vote.

BREAKING: Without a single vote cast, Kamala Harris has officially become the Democratic nominee for president of the United States pic.twitter.com/Mj3BYCj9lv — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) August 2, 2024

Harris’s nomination means she will be the first black and South Asian woman to lead a major party’s ticket in the fall. Harrison announced Harris had secured 2,350 votes, more than a majority of delegates, by 1:16 p.m., though delegates can continue to cast their ballots until Monday, Aug. 5 at 6 p.m. The DNC decided to nominate Biden and then Harris through a virtual roll call vote, despite Ohio changing its ballot access laws to accommodate the late date of the Democratic National Convention this election cycle.