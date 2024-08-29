(PJ MEDIA) – The Harris campaign is working hard to attract the Christian vote. This has gone so far as to portray the candidate, who hasn’t exactly been known for her piety, as a woman of profound faith: “Kamala’s life of public service is a reflection of her faith in Christ,” says Evangelicals For Harris, and the leftist intelligentsia, whose contempt for Christianity is abundantly documented, nods sagely.

Apparently aware that its Saint Kamala act might not fly with the American people, the Harris camp has hired a cleric to convince Christians to vote for Harris and Walz. She is about what you’d expect.

Fox News reported Thursday that Harris hired the Rev. Jennifer Butler, who founded a group called Faith in Public Life, which says that it is working to advance a “moral imperative for a just, inclusive, and equitable country.” “Just” isn’t so bad in itself, but those who are used to the left’s rhetorical tricks will spot “inclusive” and “equitable” as red flags.