If voters choose Kamala Harris and Tim Walz to be in the administration for the next four years, there will be an “all-out war” on voters’ First Amendment speech rights, warns an editorial from a major publication.

It is the Washington Examiner that says based on their records, “a Harris-Walz administration would declare all-out war on the First Amendment under the guise of fighting ‘misinformation.'”

Further, the leftists would “browbeat social media platforms with the threat of antitrust enforcement to censor any information that was inconvenient” for their political party.

Even more, they would “weaponize the Department of Justice to go after not just pro-life demonstrators but any organization, such as the Knights of Columbus, that believes abortion is murder.” That’s a subject already under review by Congress.

Their threat? Well, the editorial explains, that would be to “use and abuse the full power of the IRS to harass conservative organizations and bully conservative people.”

The agenda points actually would be an expansion on similar campaigns that were dictated against Christians and conservatives during the Barack Obama administration, and under Joe Biden.

But it probably would get much worse.

The publication cited Walz’s comment revealing his lack of knowledge of the Constitution.

He said, “There’s no guarantee to free speech on misinformation or hate speech and especially around our democracy.”

The editorial said that “would be news” to the Supreme Court, which held in 2017 that “speech that demeans on the basis of race, ethnicity, gender, religion, age, disability, or any other similar ground” is still protected by the First Amendment.

Tim Walz: “There’s no guarantee to free speech on misinformation or hate speech and especially around our democracy” pic.twitter.com/4pNBwb8Su7 — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) August 7, 2024

“Walz’s impulse to censor speech he does not like is most definitely shared by his running mate, Vice President Kamala Harris, who pushed for Twitter and Facebook to censor then-President Donald Trump even before the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. In Iowa, on Oct. 19, 2019, Harris told Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, ‘This is not a matter of free speech. … This is a matter of holding corporate America and these Big Tech companies responsible and accountable for what they are facilitating,'” the Examiner reported.

“Harris’s anti-free speech position was so extreme that even Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) pushed back, saying she wanted to kick Trump only out of the White House, not off social media. But politburo secretariat officer Kamala did not back down. ‘I’m calling on everyone to join me,’ she said.”

Her censorship schemes date back years, as she used government power in 2019 while attorney general in California to confiscate from conservative nonprofits sensitive IRS documents listing donors.

“In a complete ‘coincidence,’ Harris’s office then posted the private data online, an incident that she claimed was purely accidental. The Supreme Court ruled against Harris, holding that her efforts to intimidate conservative voices by abusing IRS power violated the First Amendment,” the warning explained.

Then as senator, she attacked judicial nominees for their religious beliefs, revealed by their membership in the Knights of Columbus.

“The implication of her line of questioning clearly was that merely being a member of a charitable organization that has conservative views disqualified one from public service,” it said.

What will be targeted, the publication warned, by a Harris-Walz regime, would be “any information that Democrats don’t like.”

