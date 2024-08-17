(MODERNITY) – The Telegraph reports that National Health Service staff in the UK are being mandated to ask everyone, even men, if they are pregnant before carrying out radiography.

The report notes that as part of ‘inclusivity guidance’, all patients aged 12-55 must be asked the question, regardless of their sex. The new mandate was introduced following an incident where a ‘trans man’ (a biological woman) who was unknowingly pregnant underwent a CT scan. The guidance states that staff must be inclusive of transgender, non-binary and intersex patients and refrain from making assumptions about biological sex.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

Whistleblowers within the health service have told the Telegraph that new ‘inclusive’ forms to be filled in by patients are causing “confusion and anger” and putting people’s health at risk.