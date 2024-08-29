Legacy video has been uncovered of Kamala Harris’ insistence that police officers be removed from schools in order to reach her goal of having the institutions “demilitarized.”

And families of school shooting victims are not reacting favorably.

“My brother was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting because of liberal policies like the one Kamala is pushing here,” JT Lewis posted on social media. “I wish there had been a police officer there to protect him.”

Lewis, whose six-year-old brother Jesse Lewis died in the 2012 massacre in Connecticut that also cost 25 other lives, said, “Students need more protection, not less!”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

The details from a Fox news report were posted on the internet by the campaign of President Donald Trump, and it explained that Lewis was responding to unearthed footage of Harris from 2019 when, as a senator, she demanded police officers be removed form schools.

She said, “What we need to do about … demilitarizing our schools and taking police officers out of schools. We need to deal with the reality and speak the truth about the inequities around school discipline. Where in particular, black and brown boys are being expelled and or suspended as young as, I’ve seen, as young as in elementary school.”

The video:

And Sean Hannity’s comments:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

The Fox report said loved ones of those killed “slammed” Harris for her position.

Her comments were made during the 2019 presidential justice forum in South Carolina, shortly before she dropped out of the race without getting support from a single Democrat convention delegate.

It was the same this year, only she was hand-picked by the party’s elite to replace and aging and mentally failing Joe Biden in a process, again, in which she got not a single vote.

She said, responding to a question about cleaning up criminal records for juveniles, “That’s a great question and a great point, because when we talk about reform of the criminal justice system, we’ve got to understand that the juvenile justice system is in dire need of reform, and I know that. And I’ve seen it.”

She said, “I will end solitary confinement of juveniles, which includes what we need to do to talk about and have a commitment for less incarceration of juveniles. And have guidelines in terms of exactly what those, those numbers should be, because right now, in so many states, children are being incarcerated for … a child being incarcerated for a couple of days is traumatic, much less the weeks, months and years that we’re seeing that happen.

Lewis was joined in his condemnation by family members of other victims of school violence.

Ryan Petty, a father who lost their daughter in the Stoneman Douglas High school in 2018, said, “[W]reckless, Radical. Kamala wants to make schools less safe. Your kids aren’t safe with Kamala Harris in office.”

The report said another father, who also lost a daughter, said, “This is sickening. My daughter was killed because Parkland didn’t have enough security. We need more school resource officers — not fewer!”

The publication noted researchers said at least 50 school districts at that time removed police officers from campuses, or slashed their budgets.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!